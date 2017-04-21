Coworking Space, Thrive Ballpark, Adds A Healthy Vending Machine

Progressive professionals get the jump on the 'snacking healthy' evolution

(http://www.thriveworkplace.com), a coworking space in Denver, Colorado, is growing and just added a Fleur People vending machineShared workspaces have become a dynamic business option across America - and Colorado is no stranger to this office alternative. Located to the north of Lower Downtown (LoDo) and Downtown Denver's Central Business District, in Denver's trendy Ballpark neighborhood, Thrive Ballpark is just minutes from Coors Field, the RiNo district, and Union Station. Now, in addition to offering businesses drop-in space, dedicated desks, private offices, conference rooms, and event space, Thrive Ballpark professionals have 24-hour access to a Fleur People healthy vending machine.(Fleur People, http://www.FleurPeople.com)is the premier provider of all-in-one healthy food and beverage vending machines in the Rocky Mountain region."Shared workspace buildings are wonderful places to implement healthy snack machines because they can provide a food and beverage service without taking up valuable office space or incurring additional overhead," said Kristin Kim, CEO of Fleur People. "At Thrive, they are truly enhancing their community amenities to positively support their members' performance and productivity."Experience the brand new healthy vending machine by visiting Thrive Ballpark's lower level. Members, visitors, and staff can enjoy food selections from popular brands such as:premium, kettle cooked potato chips (www.bouldercanyonfoods.com)that are gluten free and non-GMO.GO! snack packs (www.nutella.com)of hazelnut spread & breadsticks whose sustainably sourced fresh ingredients are gluten free, and have no artificial colors or preservatives.lemonade(www.hubertslemonade.com)is made from 100% natural California sun-ripened lemons.water (www.propelwater.com)that has electrolytes while also providing vitamin B and antioxidant vitamins C and E.Thrive Workplace, based in Denver, is a family-owned coworking community offering unique, flexible and member-centric work spaces thoughtfully designed to cultivate innovation and success. Thrive provides customizable workplace options including private offices, open work spaces conference rooms, corporate event space and training rooms available to wide variety of members, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, at two locations in Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek.Fleur People is dedicated to promoting healthy eating. The corporation provides healthy food and beverage vending machines throughout the Rocky Mountain region. The American-made machines have high-tech remote monitoring systems, accept cash, credit cards, Google Wallet and Apple Pay, and are energy efficient with LEDs. Inventory consists of delicious products that are carefully chosen to include high-quality, non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, kosher, and/or vegan properties. Find them in office parks, schools, gyms, churches, airports, and more!