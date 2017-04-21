 
Industry News





Rodman CPAs of Waltham, MA to Hold "Solar Roundtable" on May 23rd

Solar developers and installers throughout the region are invited to attend Rodman CPAs' first "Solar Roundtable" on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 9 to 11 a.m.
 
 
WALTHAM, Mass. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Rodman CPAs, a full service tax and accounting firm with a specialized renewable energy and clean technology practice serving "green" clients throughout the U.S., will host the Solar Roundtable at their office, located at 51 Sawyer Road Suite 610 in Waltham, MA.

With a goal of sharing best practices in the industry, Rodman CPA's Solar Roundtable will be facilitated by Steve Rodman, CPA, MST, CVGA, the firm's president. The discussion will delve into current problems facing the industry with regard to pricing, resources, staffing and state and federal issues. Other topics will include: where the industry is headed; changes facing the industry; finding tax equity and residential vs. commercial.

"Our mission is to bring together individuals and organizations interested in raising the profile of solar energy, deepen the understanding of changes in the industry and share ideas on best practices," noted Rodman. "This is the first Solar Roundtable in a series of three that will be held this year."

There is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solar-roundtable-series-may-...

Green Energy Experts

Solar energy producers and those that pursue energy efficiency initiatives rely on Rodman CPAs to provide them with a sustainable financial roadmap through expert partnership/corporate structuring for optimal tax benefit; grant qualification assistance and auditing; ongoing advisory services for federal, state and local tax incentives; and specialized strategic financial planning and management.

Rodman CPAs is a charter member of the Mass Solar Coalition, as well as a member of Northeast Sustainable Energy Association (NESEA), Northeast Clean Energy Council (NECEC) and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

About Rodman CPAs

Rodman CPAs provides tax advisory, accounting, and business strategy to small and mid-sized emerging and established businesses. Named one of the largest accounting firms in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, Rodman CPAs offers an innovative and strategic approach with the personal touch of a smaller regional CPA firm. For more than 50 years, Rodman CPAs has been specializing in customized accounting and tax solutions that improve business performance, processes, financial operations, and information technology.

The firm serves as a true business partner, helping clients perform and succeed during each stage of the business lifecycle. As domain experts in alternative energy, the "Green Team" at Rodman CPAs works with renewable energy producers and businesses throughout the U.S. offering tax advisory, financial, accounting services, and Investment Tax Credit (ITC) studies.

Rodman CPAs is an independent member firm of BDO Alliance USA, which enables them to expand services to clients by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, ensuring greater flexibility, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit http://www.rodmancpa.com or contact (617) 965-5959.

