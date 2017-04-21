News By Tag
Initiative Mittelstand Award: noax S21WP Named "Best of 2017"
The INNOVATIONSPREIS-
noax Technologies' new S21WP industrial PC was awarded the "Best of 2017" award in the category of IT solutions. The revolutionary industry S21WP features PCAP multi-touch technology, zero-bezel design, and multi-touch functionality convinced the jury of experts. noax only uses high-quality components to guarantee long-term experience and a high level of investment security.
noax would like to thank the jurors for their tireless efforts. We look forward to continuing our success and working on new innovations for next year!
About noax Technologies AG
noax Technologies AG ranks among the world's leading manufacturers of high-end, rugged and reliable industrial PCs. The company has over 25 years of experience in developing and producing completely sealed systems. noax also offers its customers a full spectrum of services ranging from consultation and sales to installation and comprehensive support. noax industrial PCs are used all over the world in the most demanding of industrial environments at well-known companies in the automotive, logistics, food processing, and chemical industries.
For more information, please visit: www.noax.com
