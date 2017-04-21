News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area as a New Gold Member
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area
Warm up this winter to their newly renovated property Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area. This hotel is only 9 miles from Miami International Airport and offers complimentary shuttle service to the hotel from 6:00am until 12:00am.
Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, the beautifully designed Florida hotel is located only 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, including many known attractions. World-famous South Beach, Marlins Park home to the Marlins, which will host the 2017 MLB All Star Game, Hard Rock Stadiumhome to theMiami Dolphins which will feature this summer the "El Clasico" highlighting the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, located at the Hard Rock Stadium, only a short drive.
Their outside oasis is where you can relax poolside and soak up the warm Florida sunshine, whether enjoying a morning cup of coffee reading the complimentary USA Today, or perhaps a late afternoon or early evening cocktail after a busy day, perfect either way.
The Holiday Inn Miami West welcomes you with style and comfort. Their many on-site amenities include Bistro 103, outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, catering and event services, car rental, gift shop, and concierge. Bistro 103 offers an amazing full breakfast buffet in addition to our ala carte menu. Dinner iand lunch are served daily with a selection of entrees, creative burgers and sandwiches, in addition to appetizers, salads and daily specials.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area
crui-rojas@miamiwesthi.com
www.ihg.com/
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse