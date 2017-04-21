Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area as a Gold Member

Holiday Inn Miami West Airport Area DCC Member

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Warm up this winter to their newly renovated property Holiday Inn Miami West - Airport Area. This hotel is only 9 miles from Miami International Airport and offers complimentary shuttle service to the hotel from 6:00am until 12:00am.Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, the beautifully designed Florida hotel is located only 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale, including many known attractions. World-famous South Beach, Marlins Park home to the Marlins, which will host the 2017 MLB All Star Game, Hard Rock Stadiumhome to theMiami Dolphins which will feature this summer the "El Clasico" highlighting the match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, located at the Hard Rock Stadium, only a short drive.Their outside oasis is where you can relax poolside and soak up the warm Florida sunshine, whether enjoying a morning cup of coffee reading the complimentary USA Today, or perhaps a late afternoon or early evening cocktail after a busy day, perfect either way.The Holiday Inn Miami West welcomes you with style and comfort. Their many on-site amenities include Bistro 103, outdoor pool and Jacuzzi, catering and event services, car rental, gift shop, and concierge. Bistro 103 offers an amazing full breakfast buffet in addition to our ala carte menu. Dinner iand lunch are served daily with a selection of entrees, creative burgers and sandwiches, in addition to appetizers, salads and daily specials.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.crui-rojas@miamiwesthi.com