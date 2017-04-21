News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in NE Atlanta, GA
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Dr. Brenda Dozier, PhD, CDFA, earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and her master's and doctorate from Auburn University. At this time, Dr. Dozier is finishing the required coursework toward the Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) designation. Brenda has a strong desire to help individuals become "money smart" by being in control of their finances across their lifetimes and she is a specialist in retirement planning for those 50 and older. Brenda is also passionate about helping women become more educated about finances. As a CDFA (Certified Divorce Financial Analyst), she helps insure the divorce is equitable not only at the time the divorce is granted, but for the future of her clients as well. Along with her financial career, she has served as a marriage and family therapist in private practice and a college instructor for graduate students. She is also an author (For The Children's Sake: Parenting Together After The Marriage Ends; Two-Home Families: A Family System Approach to Divorce Therapy), national speaker, trainer, expert witness, divorce coach, and mediator.
AFEA is thrilled to have Brenda join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
