 
News By Tag
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in NE Atlanta, GA

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Financial Education
* Retirement Planning
* Social Security

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

ATLANTA - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Brenda Dozieras the new Chapter President of AFEA's NE Atlanta, GA Chapter.

Dr. Brenda Dozier, PhD, CDFA, earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and her master's and doctorate from Auburn University. At this time, Dr. Dozier is finishing the required coursework toward the Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) designation. Brenda has a strong desire to help individuals become "money smart" by being in control of their finances across their lifetimes and she is a specialist in retirement planning for those 50 and older.  Brenda is also passionate about helping women become more educated about finances.  As a CDFA (Certified Divorce Financial Analyst), she helps insure the divorce is equitable not only at the time the divorce is granted, but for the future of her clients as well.    Along with her financial career, she has served as a marriage and family therapist in private practice and a college instructor for graduate students. She is also an author (For The Children's Sake: Parenting Together After The Marriage Ends; Two-Home Families: A Family System Approach to Divorce Therapy), national speaker, trainer, expert witness, divorce coach, and mediator.

AFEA is thrilled to have Brenda join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Source:
Email:***@myafea.org
Posted By:***@myafea.org Email Verified
Tags:Financial Education, Retirement Planning, Social Security
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Financial Education Alliance News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share