April 2017
Military Spouse Business Owner Celebrates Military Spouse Startups

New Biz Buzz - Military Spouse Appreciation Day special promotion to help military spouses create a buzz about their new business
 
 
Military Spouse Appreciation Day special promotion
Military Spouse Appreciation Day special promotion
 
BEAUFORT, S.C. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Military spouse entrepreneur, Melissa St. Clair, Owner of Paper Chaser is pleased to offer a special promotion for Military Spouse Appreciation Day during May – National Military Appreciation Month to help military spouses announce their business startup. The specially-priced New Biz Buzz Media Release Promotion package includes crafting and publishing a Media Release to announce the military spouse-owned business startup. St. Clair makes it part of her mission to promote portable careers for military spouses. Seeking more flexibility and freedom to keep up with the demands of her military lifestyle, she started her own Virtual Assistant (VA) business in 2006.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day (May 12, 2017) is a day to honor military spouses and recognizes the important role our military families play in keeping our Armed Forces strong and our country safe.

"Military spouses are creative, tenacious, and make great business owners." said Melissa St. Clair. "As a military spouse I wanted to earn a consistent income, utilize my skills, and thrive professionally alongside my spouse's military career." She continued, "Launching a portable career is possible through ingenuity and innovation." St. Clair concluded, "A Media Release is an effective tool to communicate newsworthy information about your business and what's more exciting than new business?"

Melissa St. Clair has been featured on FirstSun Consulting, Boston.com, Business Insider, CEO Blog Nation, MOAA, MyCorporation, Side Hustle Nation, Creative Click Media, The Milspouse Bloggers Daily; and she has served on the speaker panel of the National Military Spouse Network Military Spouse Career Summit and VAVirtuosos Virtual Assistant Online Conference. Professional memberships include: Don Ryan Center for Innovation, National Military Spouse Network, The Milspo Project and The Rosie Network.

Connect with Paper Chaser at http://paperchaserbiz.com/milspo-promo/ to learn more about this Military Spouse Appreciation month special. Milspouses be sure to use the promo code MILSPO May 1 thru May 31, 2017 to receive special pricing. Redeem by December 31, 2017.

Visit Paper Chaser on the web: www.paperchaserbiz.com. If you'd like more information about this small business or being a military spouse business owner, connect with Melissa St. Clair at 910.389.5771 (EST); email: melissa@paperchaserbiz.com.

Paper Chaser
9103895771
melissa@paperchaserbiz.com
