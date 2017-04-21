News By Tag
Military Spouse Business Owner Celebrates Military Spouse Startups
New Biz Buzz - Military Spouse Appreciation Day special promotion to help military spouses create a buzz about their new business
Military Spouse Appreciation Day (May 12, 2017) is a day to honor military spouses and recognizes the important role our military families play in keeping our Armed Forces strong and our country safe.
"Military spouses are creative, tenacious, and make great business owners." said Melissa St. Clair. "As a military spouse I wanted to earn a consistent income, utilize my skills, and thrive professionally alongside my spouse's military career." She continued, "Launching a portable career is possible through ingenuity and innovation."
Melissa St. Clair has been featured on FirstSun Consulting, Boston.com, Business Insider, CEO Blog Nation, MOAA, MyCorporation, Side Hustle Nation, Creative Click Media, The Milspouse Bloggers Daily; and she has served on the speaker panel of the National Military Spouse Network Military Spouse Career Summit and VAVirtuosos Virtual Assistant Online Conference. Professional memberships include: Don Ryan Center for Innovation, National Military Spouse Network, The Milspo Project and The Rosie Network.
