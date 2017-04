noax Releases the New S21WP Industrial PC with Industrial-Grade PCAP Technology

noax S21WP stainless steel industrial PC with PCAP technology designed fo

Contact

noax Technologies

7049921606

***@noaxna.com noax Technologies7049921606

End

-- noax Technologies, a German original equipment manufacturer of industrial PCs (IPCs), has announced the release of the S21WP, the first IPC offering modified Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen technology which operates with the use of gloves even in extreme environmental conditions.noax Technologies is launching a new generation of PCs with multi-touch functionality for industrial applications. The noax S21WP zero-bezel housing offers a 21 inch 16:9 full-HD display, and hardened safety glass with PCAP touch technology. The fully-sealed housing is made of finely polished V2A stainless steel and certified up to IP69K protection rating.The S21WP features food-safe screws and EPDM rubber seals to prevent the harboring of contaminants and allow for easy cleaning. Protected against shocks and vibrations, the slim design of the IPC features special grouting for gaps, which has the additional function of an anti-shock mounting.Innovative touch technology for industrial applicationsThe edge-to-edge display offers best in class screen performance with ultra-wide viewing angles and touch points. Users are able to optimize high-performance, precise multi-touch that allows smartphone-oriented gesture control. Three illuminated, freely programmable keys are integrated in the S21WP display and easily accessible.The noax IPC offers balance between a small footprint and user-friendly, clear operation. The S21WP meets requirements for industrial applications with challenging conditions in clean-rooms, chemical and pharmaceutical laboratories, and in food processing facilities.In combination with secured plug connectors, the all-in-one motherboard design eliminates loose cables and offers a 3-step heat management to prevent overheating.Individually configurable and expandableThe new noax Steel S21WP design provides ease-of-use and expandable interfaces. Service and operation are handled by the MCU, noax nSMART software, and the high-integration capability into existing system solutions and expandability with application-specific peripherals. The integrated noax nSMART software allows for comprehensive configuration of the noax IPC including custom monitoring and control of voltage and temperature.For more information, please visit: www.noax.com