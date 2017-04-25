Country(s)
Klorane Brings Best Of Botanical Hair Care To Ulta Beauty
Leading dermo-cosmetic beauty brand begins rollout to beauty's top retailer in USA
Klorane's entry into the 974 stores that ULTA Beauty operates across 48 states and the District of Columbia begins now with a strong assortment of Klorane hair care products that meet the highest level of excellence through the brand's exceptional botanical expertise and pharmaceutical know-how. Klorane devotees will find their favorites on ULTA Beauty shelves, from the award-winning Klorane Dry Shampoo range to the brand's incomparable selection of eco-friendly biodegradable products to the top-selling Chamomile range for enhancing blond highlights.
"Given ULTA Beauty's reputation as the premier shopping destination for savvy beauty consumers and its dedication to superior customer service, we couldn't be more pleased with this new partnership,"
ABOUT KLORANE:
For more than 50 years, Klorane has excelled in combining the best of nature with the best of science. Only the purest plant extracts selected to target specific hair and skin needs go into formulas created with Klorane's proven pharmaceutical know-how to develop a broad collection of efficacious hair and skin care products suitable for the entire family. Clinically proven to deliver high performance, the line is 100% vegan, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)-free and utilizes the lowest number of ingredients for the highest efficacy and safety. With a long heritage dedicated to exploring the plant universe to discover the most effective plants for each particular beauty concern, Klorane uses only plants grown by their own farmers. As a result, Klorane can ensure that sustainable farming techniques are practiced, and that each plant offers 100% traceability. This philosophy maintains unparalleled quality standards to guarantee the highest levels of purity, safety and proven performance in all Klorane products.
