News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Steubenville Pike Auto Repair Charity to Donate Quality Used Vehicle for Spring Car Giveaway
Steubenville Pike Auto Repair Charity donates 2 cars annually to local individuals or families in need
Jason Pottle opened Steubenville Pike Auto in 2002 as a full service auto business dealing in sales, repair, maintenance and towing. Pottle wanted a way to give back to his community and recognized that there were deserving people in his community that could use and greatly appreciate a vehicle. Pottle developed the idea for SPARC and is now committed to donating two cars per year to deserving individuals or families in need. SPARC's Fall recipient was a young, hardworking, single parent who was taking the city bus daily with his young son to get him to daycare, before taking a second bus to work.
"The community plays a hand in the success of Steubenville Pike Auto and as a way to give back, I created the SPARC giveaway program. The community really gets involved with nominations making it difficult for the committee to choose just one winner but it is such a blessing to be in the position where we can donate vehicles to local people in need," said Jason Pottle.
Nominations are open now through May 23rd. Nominations are accepted by mail or online at steubenvillepikeauto.com. An independent committee of trusted individuals will process the applications and announce the winner on May 30th.
ABOUT STEUBENVILLE PIKE AUTO
Steubenville Pike Auto, Inc. is a five acre full service auto business located at 6112 Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township. Steubenville Pike Auto was recently honored as the 7th Fastest Growing Business in Pittsburgh by the Pittsburgh Business Times and made INC Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the United States. For more information visit http://www.steubenvillepikeauto.com.
Contact
Kimberly Windisch
***@krolmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse