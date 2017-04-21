News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Two Distinguished Project Managers Join S.L. Leonard & Associates' Team
Withmore than 30 years of building experience, John Matthews joins as a senior project manager. Matthews is a licensed general contractor and has participated and overseen entitlement, design, construction and occupancy of thousands of units of housing during his career. Additionally, Janet Mullens brings 30 years of project management and administration experience to the team. She served as a project manager and owner's representative during her 17 year tenure at Pepperdine University, and has worked for major general contracting and construction management firms during her career.
"John and Janet bring a wealth of building knowledge and administrative experience to our team," says Sean Leonard, founder and president. "John has a passion for developing affordable housing and Janet is a detail oriented manager and administrator. We are thrilled to have them both at S.L. Leonard & Associates."
Prior to S.L. Leonard & Associates, Matthews spent seven years as Director of Construction, Real Estate Development and Maintenance at a well-respected, regional affordable housing developer where he was responsible for the design and construction bottom line. He managed all construction activities including a full staff of project managers, superintendents, estimators and administrators;
Some of Mullens' past projects include the Rancho Campana High School and Performing Arts Center in Camarillo, which consisted of a $61million new comprehensive model high school and performing arts center with 120,322 square feet of flexible classrooms, outdoor learning spaces, art and engineering workshops, administrative offices, food services, media centers, theater, music and dance studios. She has also been involved with UCLA's Weyburn Terrace Graduate Student Housing, in Westwood Village and UCLA's Medical Center Merle Norman Pavilion in Santa Monica, as well as Graduate Campus Expansion, Center for Communications and Business, and Tyler Campus Center renovation and addition at Pepperdine University in Malibu. Janet's project team earned the CMAA Project Achievement Award for Rancho Campana High School.
S.L. Leonard & Associates is a comprehensive real estate development and project management firm based in Camarillo with offices in Long Beach and Santa Barbara. The firm has worked on numerous high-profile projects, including the Camarillo Public Library, the California Endowment's Headquarters and Conference Center, the City of Hope Helford Clinical Research Replacement Hospital,the mixed-use Working Artists Ventura development,the Museum of Ventura County expansion, many projects on K-12 and higher education campuses and multiple affordable housing projects totaling more than 3,000 units. Prior to starting the firm, Leonard was senior vice president of project management for the Walt Disney Concert Hall. For more information, call (805) 445-4668 or visit www.slleonard.com.
Contact
Julie Hall
***@mayersonmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse