The Theatre School At North Coast Rep Presents Peter And The Starcatcher - An All-Ensemble Cast

North Coast Repertory Theatre

-- The Tony-Award-winning show,, comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre for an imaginative, Theatre School performance this May! Directed by Steve Smith,tells the story of how one, small, orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. Extraordinary characters explore themes of greed, despair and ultimately the bonds of friendship, duty and love through many thrilling adventures.is a celebration of "all"-ness, and is an ensemble cast. All the actors will play multiple roles as sailors, seamen, seafarers, orphans, pirates, mermaids, mollusks and narrators. The play relies on ensemble acting and the spirit of collaboration and imaginative storytelling. The production includes live music.The cast includes: Chloe Canler, Annabelle Chambers, Emmy MacRae, Alexis Maltzman, Sierra Pia, Luke Dane, Fairen Rachow, Silke Brandrup, Anny Ouellet, Charlotte Baron, Amy Baron, Caroline Salel, Julia Baki, Katherine Dawson, Ella Darlington, Lily Tanghe, Susan Tilbury, Brigette Hobbs, Anastasia Ray, Carly Cooper and Jordan Campbell.opens May 17, 2017. Performance Schedule: May 17th at 6:00pm, May 18& 19th at 10:00am, and 6:00pm, May 20th at 2:00pm and 6:00pm, and May 21st at 2:00pm. North Coast Repertory Theatreis located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $16.00 for adults and $12.00 for children 17 and under. To purchase tickets, call 858-481-1055 or northcoastreptheatreschool.orgThe Theatre School @ North Coast Rep encourages young minds to explore the adventures of live performance so they can further understand and appreciate it as an art form. With this foundation, we are dedicated to educating future theatre professionals in the highest standards of the most essential elements of theatre, and inspiring students to become lifelong theatre supporters. Our Theatre School offers a multi-faceted array of cultural and educational programs to students from grades K-12 throughout San Diego County to provide them with the skills and confidence they need to excel in any profession. Our vision is to offer classes, productions, workshops, and training designed to educate students, and enrich their appreciation of diverse cultural and theatrical experiences. We strive to challenge students to go beyond basic training, and take ownership of choices and personal development. We strongly support student's freedom of expression, and inspire exploration of creative release.It is our goal to build student's self-confidence and enhance their public-speaking skills all while having fun and expanding their awareness of the magic of live theatre.