Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Florida National University as a New Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Florida National University!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About Florida National University
Florida National University opened its first class on January 4th, 1988, in the city of Hialeah, Florida, as Florida International Institute under the administration of Dr. José Regueiro, Mrs. María C. Regueiro and Mr. Omar Sánchez. It offered business, computer, dental, electronics (now discontinued)
Florida National College officially changed its name to Florida National University March 24, 2012, after receiving approval by its accrediting agency to offer programs at a more advance degree level. At the present time, FNU offers three Master Degrees, ten Baccalaureate Degree Programs, twenty-five Associate Degree programs, nine Diploma Programs, and eight Certificate Programs.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
Contact Florida National University
dpalacios@fnu.edu
www.fnu.edu
Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
