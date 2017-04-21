 
Accumen Executives Will Address Laboratory Professionals at the 22nd Annual Executive War College

Dr. Kathleen Murphy and Jeffrey H. Myers slated to share models and effective strategies for hospital and health system clinical laboratories
 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Accumen executives Dr. Kathleen Murphy and Jeffrey H. Myers are slated to engage participants of the 22nd Annual Executive War College as faculty May 2-3, 2017 at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans.  More than 800 senior lab executives, administrators, and pathologists at the conference will return home with knowledge, insights, and action plans necessary to keep the laboratory organization on the leading edge of clinical services and financial stability.

Murphy and Myers will serve as faculty for a master class titled "Medicare Fee Cuts Are Coming: Smart Steps Labs Can Take to Anticipate Lost Revenue, Protect Market Share, and Sustain Physician Satisfaction."  This session is planned to educate laboratory professionals including hospital laboratory outreach program managers in anticipation of Medicare Part B fee cuts that are slated for implementation.

Attendees can anticipate a demonstration of business models and the most effective strategies and methods to apply to reduce financial impact for the laboratory and how to predict financial sustainability. Case studies of successful and underperforming laboratories will be shared to teach appropriate steps for implementation of strategies that will preserve and enhance market share while sustaining physician satisfaction despite revenue reductions.

Kathleen A. Murphy, PhD is a Senior Advisor for Chi Solutions, Inc., an Accumen company and is a noted laboratory expert, speaker, and author.  Over her 35 years in laboratory management and consulting, including her former role as the CEO of Chi, Dr. Murphy has gained broad industry experience in laboratory strategy, turnarounds, and outreach.  She is the author of The Profit Machine in the Hospital Basement: Turning Your Lab into an Economic Engine (Ellsworth Press, 2016).

Jeffrey H. Myers, CPA, serves as Vice President, Consulting, for Accumen and its subsidiary Chi Solutions, Inc.  Drawing upon more than 20 years of experience in healthcare financial management and administration, Mr. Myers oversees strategic consulting and laboratory outreach engagements and provides expertise in benchmarking and analytics, operations improvement, and revenue growth for hospital-based laboratories.  Prior to joining Chi, he held executive- and director-level finance positions with the laboratory divisions of two prominent academic health systems in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, where his skilled fiscal leadership produced significant margin, cost, productivity, and revenue cycle process improvements.

About Accumen-Chi
Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support.  By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value.  Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.
Accumen – Accelerating Breakthrough Performance®
Find out more at http://Accumen.com and ChiSolutionsInc.com

Cindy Judd
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
***@accumen.com
Click to Share