$15K Grant Awarded to Dress for Success SW Florida
The funds will be used to sustain the nonprofit's career center and its programs which help enrich and empower women in Collier and Lee counties.
Barbara Dell, CEO of Dress for Success SW Florida said, "We are grateful having received a grant from the Women's Giving Circle of Southwest Florida. This will allow Dress for Success SW Florida to improve the quality of life of more disadvantaged women and their families in the community."
For more information about Dress for Success SW Florida, contact Nickole Hendra at (239) 689-4992 or visit www.dfsswflorida.org.
ABOUT DRESS FOR SUCCESS SW FLORIDA
Founded by Barbara Dell in 2010, Dress for Success SW Florida is headquartered in Fort Myers and has a boutique in Collier County at Hodges University. The mission of Dress for Success SW Florida is to promote the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support, and career development tools to help them thrive in work and in life. In addition to professional clothing, Dress for Success SW Florida offers women a number of programs to help them find and retain employment. Dress for Success SW Florida serves job-ready women by referral only. For more information, visit www.dfsswflorida.org or call 239-689-4992. Dress for Success SW Florida is located at 12995 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33907.
Christina Mehta Prendiville
