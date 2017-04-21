 
News By Tag
* Birds
* Bird Feeder
* Bird Watching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Bringing the Birds to your Yard- Chillax's Premium Bird Feeder

 
 
bird
bird
CUMMING, Ga. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Become one with nature with Chillax's Premium bird feeder. With the right food and bird caller, you'll be able to get up close and personal with colorful, exotic birds. The type of foods you place in the feeder will determine how much bird traffic you'll get. Sunflower seeds are the best in attracting a wide range of birds. Cracked corn, raisins, and un-salted peanuts are some tasty options as well. Mix all of these foods together to provide a delicious meal to your backyard birds. Cardinals, Blue jays, Doves, Mockingbirds, and Robins are just some of the beautiful birds that may visit you with these tasty options. Planting colorful flowers near your feeder will also attract hummingbirds. All you have to do is place your bird feeder on a window near trees or shrubs for easy access & the birds will do the rest. Avid bird-watcher, Michelle stated, "This is an experience of a lifetime and we're excited to see the different species this feeder will attract.

Get it now from Amazon-it's for the birds! : www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Birds, Bird Feeder, Bird Watching
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share