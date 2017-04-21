Bringing the Birds to your Yard- Chillax's Premium Bird Feeder

bird

End

-- Become one with nature with Chillax's Premium bird feeder. With the right food and bird caller, you'll be able to get up close and personal with colorful, exotic birds. The type of foods you place in the feeder will determine how much bird traffic you'll get. Sunflower seeds are the best in attracting a wide range of birds. Cracked corn, raisins, and un-salted peanuts are some tasty options as well. Mix all of these foods together to provide a delicious meal to your backyard birds. Cardinals, Blue jays, Doves, Mockingbirds, and Robins are just some of the beautiful birds that may visit you with these tasty options. Planting colorful flowers near your feeder will also attract hummingbirds. All you have to do is place your bird feeder on a window near trees or shrubs for easy access & the birds will do the rest. Avid bird-watcher, Michelle stated, "This is an experience of a lifetime and we're excited to see the different species this feeder will attract.Get it now from Amazon-it's for the birds! :Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States