Chillax's Premium Ice-Cold Gel Packs

April 2017





CUMMING, Ga. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax has recently partnered with Amazon, to bring you gel ice packs. These packs are thin and easy to use, fitting in between sandwiches and drinks. These miniature ice cubes will keep your food cool longer than most ice packs.  Now, you can easily transport your lunch & keep it fresh all day.  These work great with all insulated lunch bags, including lunch boxes for kids. No more worrying about having spoiled food in your lunch bag .These reusable ice cubes are perfect, especially for long car rides. The gel keeps your food colder than water-based coolers. These cold packs are long-lasting and won't leave condensation in your lunch bag. The cubes are sized to fit any lunch container, no matter how big or small.Just toss one or two of the frozen gel packs in your lunchbox and you're all set!

Get it now from Amazon:  www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Gel Packs, Food And Drink, Ice Cubes
Industry:Food
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
