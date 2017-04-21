BackPacks.Com Scrutinizes Down To The Last Detail Before a curator fills a gallery with works of art, they must scrutinize those works with a studied eye. Is it good enough? Does it have value? Can it become a classic? Our approach to getting the very best backpack onto your back is exactly the same. 1 2 3 4 5 Designed For The Explorer In Us All Inspired By Your Daily Lifestyle Backpacks For Today's Business Professional From Fashion Forward To Awesome Designed To Go Tou and Get It POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- In creating a unique retail experience,



Our Mission



Inspired by life's many adventures.



Driven to make the journey a little easier.



The right backpack for every experience.



We Focus on Backpacks Lifestyles



We can tell the brands that bring the goods from the pretenders. From New York to San Francisco and everywhere in the world, we find the most driven and most dedicated artisans in this business to bring you exceptional quality and design with every bag we ship. We have partnered with brands such as Filson, Nixon, The North Face, Osprey, Sherpani, JanSport. We make sure that the bags we're looking for meet the highest manufacturing standards in durability, functionality, and construction. There will be no cutting of corners or compromise of any sort. We're not selling you a bag we wouldn't buy ourselves.



We look for bags with tons of personality and ones that make a statement full of character and flair. Our collection is big on diversity: Traditional daily drivers, sophisticated travel-oriented daypacks, innovative messenger bags and tech-savvy designer bags to name a few.



Backpack Selection Process



All backpacks offered through Backpacks.com are curated for their own unique qualities and placed in the various categories known to resonate with shoppers eager to find those characteristics. Through our unique mix of seasoned industry experts across a variety of fields, we not only understand this need, but embrace it in everything we do. Anyone can just "sell" a backpack – but it takes insight and understanding to match people with the backpacks and brands that will carry their lives and become their trusted partner.



About Backpacks.com



Backpacks.com is a 100% curated e-commerce site that specializes in backpacks of all varieties by the most respected brands in the world. Through our collective years of experience in the carrying industry, we can simplify the online shopping experience for the consumer by selecting and organizing only the finest, most well-crafted bags for a multitude of categories such as outdoor, school, travel and messenger bags. Every single bag in our collection has undergone very thorough field testing not just by the manufacturer but by us as well. We stand behind each and every one of the almost 400 hundred different styles that we carry for their excellent craftsmanship, for having the right features for the job and the fabrics and materials to ensure a long and happy life with its owner.



