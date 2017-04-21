Stonefield Query Enterprise Web Reporting Version 3.5 Released

Stonefield Software is pleased to announce the release of version 3.5 of Stonefield Query Enterprise Web.

-- Stonefield Software is pleased to announce the release of version 3.5 of Stonefield Query Enterprise Web. There are dozens of new features in this release, with several major ones listed below. See the online help for both Stonefield Query and Stonefield Query Studio for a complete list of new features.Stonefield Query• A new report type, Batch Report, is now available. A batch report allows you to combine multiple reports in to a single output file in CSV, TXT, PDF, or XLSX formats.• Another new report type, SQL Passthrough, is also available for advanced users. A SQL Passthrough report allows you to build a report by entering a SQL Statement, then executing that SQL Statement against your database. The resulting report will have a report field that corresponds to each column in the data set retrieved from the database.Stonefield Query Studio• Meta data discovery now works with any database with a .NET provider and can handle tables with more than 255 fields. After discovery is complete, a dialog may appear if there were issues that need to be addressed.Download a free trial version or try a live demo online atAbout Stonefield Software Inc.Stonefield Software Inc., the makers of the award-winning Stonefield Query, has been developing Business Intelligence database reporting solutions since 1991.With the end-user in mind, Stonefield Query enables businesses to deliver end-user self-service ad hoc reporting to customers and/or internal users. Stonefield Query can report on virtually any database, including Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Microsoft Access, Visual FoxPro, Pervasive, IBM DB2, MySQL, and more.Stonefield has partnered with over 800 OEM and ISV partners to deliver BI reporting solutions to more than 225,000 users in over 65 countries globally to date. Our customers span all sectors and industries from: public to private, military to non-profits, Fortune 500 to SME's