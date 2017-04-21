News By Tag
* Theater
* Free
* New York
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dialogue with Three Chords celebrate May the Fourth with Star Wars play to benefit Ali Forney Center
The performance will benefit The Ali Forney Center, and feature two original short plays written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto. The show features a live performance from Emmy-winning musician Bliss Key (Michal Towber) and starts at 8pm on Thursday, May 4, downstairs at Mr. Dennehy's on 63 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014. Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation.
This third group of plays includes: "Only A True Star Wars Fan Can Truly Hate Star Wars," featuring a couple at a Star Wars convention who argue about the radical versus pulp roots of Science Fiction. Gracia explained that the play asks, "should we be challenged or transformed by the stories we read and tell?"
The show also features "Our Reflections Are All We Know Of Hell." We meet a man who faces down a reflection of his future self, and, according to Gracia, who "tries to break apart the lies that we hide inside our own memories."
Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C at Mr. Dennehy's in 2011. Their next and final performance of the spring will be their 100th play produced in that space. To celebrate, D3C is giving back to the city that hosts and inspires their work. All proceeds from donations and merchandise sales at each of their spring performances will benefit various New York-based charities and organizations.
Money raised at this event will be donated to The Ali Forney Center. Founded in 2002, The Ali Forney Center protects LGBTQ youths from the harms of homelessness and empowers them with the tools needed to live independently.
THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM series "features nine thematically connected stories about a delusional New York," said Gracia.
More information on Dialogue with Three Chords can be found athttp://www.facebook.com/
More information on The Ali Forney Center can be found at http://www.aliforneycenter.org/
More information on Bliss Key can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/
The third installment of THE MADNESS OF GOTHAM features: Patrick Delaney, Julie Orkis, Anthony Noto, and Michael Noto.
Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.
Contact
Edie Nugent
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse