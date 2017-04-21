PBC Parks Receives NACPRO Awards

Contact

Chris Korbelak

***@pbcgov.org Chris Korbelak

End

-- The National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials selected the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department as the recipient of awards in the following categories:Osprey Point Golf Course located in Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park was selected for its exceptional effort to acquire, restore, preserve, operate, or develop unique or significant conservation and natural areas or programs.The department's Planning, Research, & Development division's Mapping the Community of a Park: A Survey Design & GIS project was selected for a research or planning initiative that has provided the agency with important information to aid in decision-making and which contributes to a body of knowledge that will be valuable to other agencies.The annual awards recognize and honor excellence in parks and recreation at the county, regional, or special district level throughout the nation. The presentation of awards will be held in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, June 8, 2017 during the Special Park District Forum.The mission of the Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department is to make the quality of life for Palm Beach County residents and visitors better by providing diverse, safe and affordable recreation services, welcoming parks, and enriching social and cultural experiences. We achieve this by promoting wellness, fostering environmental stewardship, contributing economic value, and by improving our community every day for this and future generations