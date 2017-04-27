News By Tag
Christian Darcoli opens Pinoli Cucina Rustica, at the Applewood Inn in Guerneville
Continuing the Tradition of Excellence established at the Applewood Inn, Christian Darcoli sets out to put his mark on the restaurant industry.
Christian Darcoli, the head chef/owner of Pinoli Ristorante in San Juan, Puerto Rico; was born in the Gastronomic Mecca of San Remo, along the Mediterranean North Coast of Italy. Christian, who fondly remembers his childhood along the fishing ports of San Remo, has a passion for fresh ingredients from both the land and the sea, and fully embraces the "farm-to-table"
"I feel that it is very important for our chefs to have the opportunity to interact directly with our guests. Allowing them to run the front-of-house as well as the back, gives them the opportunity to welcome our guests into the restaurant, share their love for and knowledge about the food that we create, and ensures that they earn a decent wage that allows them to live comfortably. I look forward to the staff working together cohesively to make and serve incredible food, and experiencing first hand exactly how much their guests enjoy the meals that they prepare." said Christian Darcoli, "I am very humbled by the opportunity to be here and to open Pinoli, Cucina Rustica at the Applewood Inn." In lieu of gratuities, a service charge will be presented to guests, and distributed equally amongst the chefs.
Farm to Table lunches will be offered this summer in the vast garden at the Applewood Inn. "The garden will serve as the perfect place to stop for a freshly-picked lunch while touring and wine tasting in the Russian River area" notes Carlos Pippa, the owner of the Applewood Inn. "The garden will also serve a
happy hour as the summer months get under way and be available for special events. We are excited to have Christian join us, and for our guests and community to enjoy the bounty of Applewood. Guests will still get the same extraordinary experience that they have known throughout the years."
The Applewood Inn, Restaurant, and Spa opened in 1985 in the original Belden Mansion that was built in 1922 along the Russian River. The property boasts a nearly century-old apple orchard along with a vast garden, swimming pool, hot tub, and spa. The Restaurant has received two Michelin stars, in 2011 and 2012.
Applewood Inn is Located at 13555 Highway 116, Guerneville, CA.
Open for Lunch and Dinner starting May 15th, 2017
For Reservations, Contact Applewood Inn: (707) 869-9093
Website: http://www.applewoodinn.com
Kelly Richardson | Venone Public Relations
***@venonepr.com
