GZA Named Grand Award Winner by ACEC for their Foundation Design of the $3.98B New NY Bridge
National Award winning project "Driving" Across the Hudson is the largest bridge project currently underway in the U.S.
This Design Build project consists of two, 3-mile long bridges that carry I-87/287 across the Hudson River between Tarrytown and Nyack, New York.
The foundation design resulted in significant cost saving to the taxpayers of New York, and was a key factor in winning this landmark project.
The project team overcame complex ground conditions along the bridge route, including a compressible clay layer up to 750 feet deep. In this area, the team used steel pipe piles up to 360 feet long, having capacities of 2,100 tons, which is unprecedented for the soft soils within the Hudson River Valley. In addition, there were nearly 400 fewer piles than proposed by other competitors, resulting in eliminating the cost of several thousand tons of steel, and the associated reduction in carbon emissions.
The bridge was designed and is being constructed by Tappan Zee Constructors, LLC (TZC), a consortium of Fluor, American Bridge, Granite, and Traylor Bros. HDR was the lead designer; major subconsultants included GZA, Buckland & Taylor and AECOM.
GZA served as the lead geotechnical engineer and had primary responsibility for developing the foundation design during the Tender Design Phase, performing subsurface explorations, and developing the final foundation design and the pile load test program.
"We congratulate our project team on their foundation design that resulted in a significant construction cost savings. The innovative foundation design also advanced the state of the practice in geotechnical and foundation engineering relative to the behavior of long, large diameter piles in soft soils and will benefit other designers on future projects", said William Hadge, CEO of GZA. "In addition, the greater spacing of foundation piers reduced the impact on the sensitive marine environment."
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has over 560 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3808 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
