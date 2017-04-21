Accord Education Drives the School Choice Movement

National and local charter schools, community leaders and education partners participate in this annual event.

-- Costa Mesa, California – April 22, 2017 – Charter School leaders and staff members gathered at the Accord Education Spring Summit "Lead To Succeed" to discuss the future of school choice in America.The Accord Education Summit consisted of four tracks: 1) Leadership 2) Board Support 3) Communication 4) School Facilities & a Panel discussion.Speakers on the panel included, Trustee of the Santa Ana Unified School District,, VP of opinion for the Southern California News Group;, President of Landmark Consulting Group and Co-Founder of California Charter Schools Association (CCSA);, Executive Director of the Charter School Association of Nevada,, Managing Regional Director of California Charter Schools Association (CCSA); and, Chief Operating Officer of The Utah Association of Public Charter Schools.In its 10th year anniversary, Accord Education continues to change the school choice narrative in the multiple states it serves. In just the past week, three of Accord Education's charter school clients made the news when winning top honors at a world robotics contest in Houston, earning third-place in the First Lego League Robot Competition World Event, and ranking as the top 10 high schools in Nevada."My brother, sister and I have entirely new lives because of the positive impact of school choice," said Brian Calle, VP of opinion for the Southern California News Group when asked about the future of school choice.Matt Avsar—"School choice should not be a political issue but a right for parents to choose what is best for them and their child outside of a zip code and address. My organization (Accord Education) continues to support charter schools in multiple states in order to ensure that schools reach their professional goals and students win as this will change not only communities but the charter school rhetoric."