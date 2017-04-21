News By Tag
Accord Education Drives the School Choice Movement
National and local charter schools, community leaders and education partners participate in this annual event.
The Accord Education Summit consisted of four tracks: 1) Leadership 2) Board Support 3) Communication 4) School Facilities & a Panel discussion.
Speakers on the panel included Cecilia Iglesias, Trustee of the Santa Ana Unified School District, Brian Calle, VP of opinion for the Southern California News Group; Ted Fujimoto, President of Landmark Consulting Group and Co-Founder of California Charter Schools Association (CCSA); Pat Hickey, Executive Director of the Charter School Association of Nevada, Miles Durfee, Managing Regional Director of California Charter Schools Association (CCSA); and Tina Smith, Chief Operating Officer of The Utah Association of Public Charter Schools.
In its 10th year anniversary, Accord Education continues to change the school choice narrative in the multiple states it serves. In just the past week, three of Accord Education's charter school clients made the news when winning top honors at a world robotics contest in Houston, earning third-place in the First Lego League Robot Competition World Event, and ranking as the top 10 high schools in Nevada.
It's time we start telling the other side of the story about school choice.
"My brother, sister and I have entirely new lives because of the positive impact of school choice," said Brian Calle, VP of opinion for the Southern California News Group when asked about the future of school choice.
Matt Avsar—"School choice should not be a political issue but a right for parents to choose what is best for them and their child outside of a zip code and address. My organization (Accord Education) continues to support charter schools in multiple states in order to ensure that schools reach their professional goals and students win as this will change not only communities but the charter school rhetoric."
