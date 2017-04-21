News By Tag
Concept Machine Tool Wisconsin Appoints Preston Giles – Production Sales Manager
Preston started his career at Cincinnati Milacron as a Field Service Engineer and quickly moved up in the organization as an Applications Engineer and ultimately held the position of Regional Manager for many years. Preston then took the position of General Manager with Innovative Machine Tool Sales where he represented Nakamura-Tome and Fanuc RoboDrill. Most recently he served at Makino as the General Manager where he was responsible for the Chicago, NE Illinois and Wisconsin territories. He held this position from 2003 to 2017.
Preston's role at Concept Machine Tool Wisconsin will include working directly with the sales and applications engineering groups along with sharing his extensive experience in production machining with the Wisconsin trade area. Preston Giles stated, "I have spent my entire career in manufacturing and I look forward to sharing my knowledge with the Concept Team and its customers."
"His proven record of commitment to the industry, extensive experience and knowledge of the Wisconsin trade area will play a key role in the success of our customers and our company. We are fortunate to have him on the CMT team," said Bob Jurack, Vice President of Concept Machine Tool Wisconsin.
For more information contact:
Concept Machine Tool Wisconsin
407 Austin Circle
Delafield, WI 53018
262-646-4488
saleswi@conceptmachine.com
www.conceptmachine.com (http://www.conceptmachine.com)
Contact
Bob Jurack
***@conceptmachine.com
