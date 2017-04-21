 
April 2017
Jamaican Reggae Singer Errol Moore Releases New Single "Free Your Mind" (May 5)

 
 
ATLANTA - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Island Gruve Music Works is a full service music production company, is excited as we prepare to launch Errol Moore's highly anticipated new CD Single "Free Your Mind".

The single is slated for release on May 5, 2017.  Island Gruve Music will whetyour taste buds with this dynamic single, preparing you for what's to come.

"Free Your Mind" employs a steady Reggaematic gruve which is expected to enjoy massive airplay in America, South America, Europe  and parts of the Caribbean.

Written, arranged and produced by veteran Jamaican reggae singer Errol Moore, the single "Free Your Mind" is destined to be one of the most talked about records for the year 2017.  Furthermore, it demonstrates Errol's ability to create great music to educate, inspire and entertain fans worldwide.

The single will be supported by a very powerful music video and a promotional tour.  The tour will visit several major cities across the United States and Europe.

Errol is no newcomer to the music industry.  His affiliations span over three decades of having played with reggae royalties such as, Toots & The Maytals, Maxi Priest and Israel Vibration for starters.  His current fan base surpasses the USA into Europe, South America and parts of the Caribbean.  Listen and enjoy the thought provoking lyrics and let the inevitable urge to embrace humanity allow you to

"Free Your Mind"

Errol Moore is available for interviews.  For information including updates, tour dates, etc. please follow us on social media at

Facebook: @ErrolMooreMusic (https://www.facebook.com/errolmooremusic/), Twitter @ErrolMooreMusic (https://twitter.com/errolmooremusic) and Instagram @ErrolMooreMusic (https://www.instagram.com/errolmooremusic/) HASHTAGS:  #errolmooremusic #moorelove.

The single "Free Your Mind"and the album "Good Morning Jah" are available on iTunes.

Neville Scott
Island Gruve Music
Source:Island Gruve Music
