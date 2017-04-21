News By Tag
* Community
* Mural
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Public Art Coming To The West Hyattsville Metro Station
Community Invited To Paint With Artists During 'Paint Day' Block Party
Community members are invited to participate anytime from 12pm to 5pm. Participants will guided to help paint a high-quality mural on the pedestrian underpass walls; enjoy local music with Hyattsville's PanTones Steel Band; participate in children's craft activities led by Artist & Craftsman Supply; and learn more about the upcoming Riverfront at West Hyattsville residential development coming to Lancer Dr. The event is free, open to the public, and all ages are invited to paint. The event is bilingual as well. Guests are encouraged to bring bottled water, sunscreen, outdoor chairs and blankets to enjoy the music. ¡Se Habla Español! Children under 14 years of age must be accompanied by and under the supervision of a responsible adult.
While maintaining its principal architectural style, two walls of the station exterior will be transformed into a vibrant concrete canvas of whimsy, color, and uplift. Hyattsville CDC and WMATA began plans for this biennial event in 2015. Local support arose following the CDC's first iteration of a community-centric mural day in July 2014, "Bursting in Air." 2014's event saw 6 new murals and 3 live performances (including aerial dancers and the Rock Opera "1814") staged at the Alternate Route 1 overpass at Baltimore Ave/US Route 1. This May's "Bursting on the Scene" will feature an original design by artists Cory Stowers and Henry Portillo, with vibrant, space-warping geometric forms: arrows, stars, psychedelic waves, and telephone poles. The artists' designs were chosen by juried selection from a pool of 28 submissions by 18 area artists. The design will be the first public work of art produced for the 24-year-old metro station (c. 1993).
Conceptual renderings are available online on our website. Interested in learning more? Head to http://hycdc.org/
Contact
Hyattsville Community Development Corporation
3016838267
***@hyattsvillecdc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse