SXSW Goes Global With LadyLake Entertainment and SXDU - "South By Down Under"

US powerhouse promoters "LadyLake Entertainment" go viral in new multi-company international independent arts news campaign.

-- In a groundbreaking, globally-shared promotional campaign,, founded by, (the promoters of), international music companies unite as a powerful amplified community to support and grow each others' purposes and projects.Reaching +500K views in pre-launch, #SXDU is expected to reachvia combined social media platforms.Celebrating their tenth anniversary supporting independent arts and events, social media influencers LadyLake Entertainment are taking their annualpost-event promotion to not only theirof, but to an extended global audience via SXDU, a cooperative publicity campaign aligning several international music companies in a shared publicity promotion distributed online around the world.From the Music Week anchor event in Austin - Texas Indie Fest, held annually at the historicand presented byofandof, a SXSW veteran, performed on Friday March 17th. Joining David in the TIF 2017 lineup was the all-female rock groupfrom Florida, awinning band chosen from a field of 5Kapplicants. The festival was streamed by Envision members/ DJwith sound provided byDavid Martinez, one of the most popular artists in all genres in South Texas, has done several US tours including the Crazy Ride East Coast Tour 2013 and the Come On And Love Me Tour of NYC. With music airing on radio across the US/UK, including Texas stations KETR, KPFT, 1760 AM, C101 Rocks and on 106.5 The Shark, David is active in supporting the Marina Arts District, performing at Executive Surf Club - often with local stars Matt Hole and Sonny Salinas. After performing at Texas Indie Fest, David appeared at theat Whole Foods Domain in Austin.Female rockershave shared their music from the Space Coast of Florida to the West Coast and all across the nation. Their unique sound blends rock, funk and a touch of the blues together to create an acoustic tapestry that is both modern and nostalgic. In a word....Electric!Discovering them on, LadyLake found elements of The Bangles and the Motown girl groups of the Sixties. The ladies of WEEP went from Texas Indie Fest to a performance at Dripping Springs, TX prior to their return to Florida.We were pleased to find our friends fromactive amongst the wide variety of events taking place during SXSW. A big opportunity for independent artists lies within the SXSW unofficial party and showcase scene, which offers free events which are easy to attend. Ear Splitting Media decided to do a full investigation for theirvideo series while supporting their bandwho performed at the. You can see more of their favorites, including artists from the Chicken Ranch Records SXSW Day Party 2017 at the Ear Splitting Media YouTube Channel.At the same time our group was in Austin, our friend in Australia,of(prototypemusique.com), an independent music production label, had put the finishing touches on his new release,. We had met Dallas in 2016 through our friends. Hosts Carnell and Darnell Alexander put together a wonderfulon their top-rated show, and when Dallas had a new release coming out the SXDU idea began. Seeing great records as "timeless", Dallas Cosmas reflected on the effect of music and how that changes with age. He revisited the music of his formative years, creating the in studio dialogue which resulted in his new album. His company, Prototype Musique, operates a collective of multi-tasked musicians and engineers that capture you at your very best.As frequently occurring on social media, during our pre-promotion of this project, we met new friends, UK label(in-exrecords.co.uk)who are releasing rastafarian reggaebyof Oregon (soundcloud.com/sennid). In-Ex Records is an independent record label registered with PRS / MCPS. Founded by Senior of Kingston, Jamaica, who saw several of today's famous reggae artists, (including Admiral Tibet, Ninja, Ansell Collin, Luciano and more), finding it difficult getting themselves recognized by major companies, In-Ex Records was formed to give artists a 'real deal'.Artists and companies from around the globe can unite easily through the use of social media, engaging their networks and sharing information to reach new audiences with the the ease of mobile devices. Says, social media influencer and indie music expert, "It does not take a huge budget to achieve global arts promotion." An innovator in cross promoting, her companyand theof over twenty independent media and music professionals, has hosted two benefit shows forin Charlotte, NC and in Denver CO, as well as the David MartinezEast Coast US Tour. The LadyLake motto,, (which got the nod from visionary entrepreneur), comes to force as tangible positive energy as theproject becomes alive, with information going to hundreds of thousands globally via shared social media networks and platforms.Follow LadyLake on Twitter for daily updates and promotions: http://www.twitter.com/ ladylakemusic