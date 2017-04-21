News By Tag
SXSW Goes Global With LadyLake Entertainment and SXDU - "South By Down Under"
US powerhouse promoters "LadyLake Entertainment" go viral in new multi-company international independent arts news campaign.
Reaching +500K views in pre-launch, #SXDU is expected to reach an audience of 1M via combined social media platforms.
Celebrating their tenth anniversary supporting independent arts and events, social media influencers LadyLake Entertainment are taking their annual SXSW post-event promotion to not only their ENVISION Indie Coalition of over two million followers, but to an extended global audience via SXDU, a cooperative publicity campaign aligning several international music companies in a shared publicity promotion distributed online around the world.
From the Music Week anchor event in Austin - Texas Indie Fest, held annually at the historic Red Shed Tavern and presented by Ervin V. Pulliam of Match1Entertainment and Jeff "Classic" Popka of Indie On Air! Records, "Artist In Residence" David Martinez, a SXSW veteran, performed on Friday March 17th. Joining David in the TIF 2017 lineup was the all-female rock group WEEP from Florida, a LadyLake Artist Spotlight winning band chosen from a field of 5K Reverbnation applicants. The festival was streamed by Envision members Fish Creek Radio / DJ Richard Bedell with sound provided by Kingdom Sound of Austin.
David Martinez, one of the most popular artists in all genres in South Texas, has done several US tours including the Crazy Ride East Coast Tour 2013 and the Come On And Love Me Tour of NYC. With music airing on radio across the US/UK, including Texas stations KETR, KPFT, 1760 AM, C101 Rocks and on 106.5 The Shark, David is active in supporting the Marina Arts District, performing at Executive Surf Club - often with local stars Matt Hole and Sonny Salinas. After performing at Texas Indie Fest, David appeared at the Whole Planet "Musicians For Microcredit"
Female rockers WEEP have shared their music from the Space Coast of Florida to the West Coast and all across the nation. Their unique sound blends rock, funk and a touch of the blues together to create an acoustic tapestry that is both modern and nostalgic. In a word....Electric!
We were pleased to find our friends from Ear Splitting Media active amongst the wide variety of events taking place during SXSW. A big opportunity for independent artists lies within the SXSW unofficial party and showcase scene, which offers free events which are easy to attend. Ear Splitting Media decided to do a full investigation for their Out on the Town video series while supporting their band StoneKracker who performed at the Heart of Texas Rock Fest. You can see more of their favorites, including artists from the Chicken Ranch Records SXSW Day Party 2017 at the Ear Splitting Media YouTube Channel.
At the same time our group was in Austin, our friend in Australia, Dallas Cosmas of Prototype Musique (prototypemusique.com)
As frequently occurring on social media, during our pre-promotion of this project, we met new friends, UK label In-Ex Records (in-exrecords.co.uk)
Artists and companies from around the globe can unite easily through the use of social media, engaging their networks and sharing information to reach new audiences with the the ease of mobile devices. Says Cindy D'Adamo, social media influencer and indie music expert, "It does not take a huge budget to achieve global arts promotion." An innovator in cross promoting, her company LadyLake Entertainment and the ENVISION Indie Coalition of over twenty independent media and music professionals, has hosted two benefit shows for Music 4 Vets in Charlotte, NC and in Denver CO, as well as the David Martinez "Crazy Ride" East Coast US Tour. The LadyLake motto, "Karma is our Business", (which got the nod from visionary entrepreneur Richard Branson), comes to force as tangible positive energy as the SXDU project becomes alive, with information going to hundreds of thousands globally via shared social media networks and platforms.
