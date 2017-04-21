 
Get Away to Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive for Less this Summer

Save up to 30% and stock up on Wyndham Rewards bonus points this season
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive is inviting travelers to plan ahead and save big on upcoming summer escapes. Now through September 28, 2017, members of the free-to-join Wyndham Rewards loyalty program can book a two-night stay and save 25% and receive 5,000 Wyndham Rewards bonus points, and those who book a three-night stay can save 30% and collect 7,500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points.

Rates at Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive begin at $83 per night. The summer offers are valid for stays completed between May 1 and September 30, 3017. Reservations must be made online at WyndhamSummerSavings.comusing the codes HS2N25 or HS3N30. Terms, conditions and restrictions apply.

Open spaces, tropical views and a warm greeting await you as you step through the doors of our resort, located within Orlando's I-Drive 360 entertainment complex, home of the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye. Surrounded by the city's top attractions, from its most popular theme parks to celebrated local restaurants, shops and outlets, guests will find themselves in the center of everything Orlando offers.

"Summer is a time for exploring, relaxing, and creating long-lasting memories with family and friends, whether it's a weekend road trip or a week-long getaway," said John Goodman, the hotel's director of sales & marketing. "With our latest summer deals, travelers can plan for that much-deserved vacation to Orlando and leave their worries at the door without breaking the bank."

Named the number one hotel rewards program by U.S. News & World Report and the most generous hotel rewards program by IdeaWorks, Wyndham Rewards®, the simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group, offers members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free-night redemption rate in more than 70 countries across the world – the first of its kind for a major hotel rewards program. Members earn a minimum 1,000 points for every qualified stay and for just 15,000 points, can redeem a free night at any of more than 8,000 Wyndham Rewards hotels across the globe, with no blackout dates. To learn more or to join for free visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resort, LLC, offers upscale hotel and resort accommodations at more than 100 properties throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia, Australia and China. Most Wyndham® hotels are franchised by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC or its affiliates. Certain Wyndham hotels are owned or managed by an affiliate of Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC. Additional information and reservations for all Wyndham hotels are available by visiting www.wyndham.com.

Source:Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
Email:***@wellonscommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Wyndham, Resorts, Orlando
Industry:Hotels
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
