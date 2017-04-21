 
Suicide Awareness Car Wash & Car Show - By Lake Town Street Crew (LTSC)

The charitable event will be held at Sunset Coffee in Sandy, Utah.
 
 
SANDY, Utah - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The charitable event will be held at Sunset Coffee located at 7978 S 1300 E, Sandy, Utah 84094. There will be spaces to park your vehicle after it's washed, show it off, & interact with other enthusiasts supporting a great cause. The LTSC will be wearing gear from their sponsors ShopTShirts.com. "We absolutely love the shirts and hoodies that we've received. The quality stands up to the hardest treatment. Some of our members are mechanics and construction workers and they've never had a hoodie that held up this well." Ryan Hill, event coordinator.

Proceeds go to:The Reach Program (www.thereachprogram.com) The Reach Program is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides community stewardship in organizing activities, entertainment, service, and support to children in need with a special focus on children who are victims of abuse and/or neglect, and children who suffer from depression or suicidal ideations. Our goal is to inspire children to reach for all they deserve in life by empowering and assisting them in building a bright future, filled with purpose and self-love.

Cost:We are asking for a minimum $5 general donation for all vehicles, $15 for car show entry. Come support a good cause and the local club hosting the event. https://www.facebook.com/LTSC801/

Trophies given out: 1. Best Euro 2. Best Import 3. Best Domestic 4. Crowd Pleaser

5. LTSC/Volunteer favorite

Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/events/425115954506440/

About Lake Town Street Crew

"With LTSC as a family we hope to have a positive impact on the community with giving access to those who want to learn about engines, fabrication or really anything. We have members who have many talents aside from being grease monkeys; website designers, artists, writers etc. The goal is to be seen in a different light from what most people think of a car club and a staple for the community in general. Lake Town Street Crew "LTSC" wants to take a new direction with our family in the 'car scene' in Salt Lake City Utah. We are a family oriented group of car enthusiasts who want to be involved with our community and give back. With that being said, we plan and are involved in a lot of charity events as well as becoming a 5013c (non-profit organization) to allow us to open more doors and help programs that need exposure."
