Suicide Awareness Car Wash & Car Show - By Lake Town Street Crew (LTSC)
The charitable event will be held at Sunset Coffee in Sandy, Utah.
Proceeds go to:The Reach Program (www.thereachprogram.com)
Cost:We are asking for a minimum $5 general donation for all vehicles, $15 for car show entry. Come support a good cause and the local club hosting the event. https://www.facebook.com/
Trophies given out: 1. Best Euro 2. Best Import 3. Best Domestic 4. Crowd Pleaser
5. LTSC/Volunteer favorite
Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/
About Lake Town Street Crew
"With LTSC as a family we hope to have a positive impact on the community with giving access to those who want to learn about engines, fabrication or really anything. We have members who have many talents aside from being grease monkeys; website designers, artists, writers etc. The goal is to be seen in a different light from what most people think of a car club and a staple for the community in general. Lake Town Street Crew "LTSC" wants to take a new direction with our family in the 'car scene' in Salt Lake City Utah. We are a family oriented group of car enthusiasts who want to be involved with our community and give back. With that being said, we plan and are involved in a lot of charity events as well as becoming a 5013c (non-profit organization)
