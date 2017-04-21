News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Energy Co-op Partners With Solar States
New Program Will Provide Co-op Members More Solar Energy Options
(Philadelphia, PA) - The Energy Cooperative Association of Pennsylvania (The Energy Co-op), is now partnering with Solar States to give its members more options in building and utilizing solar panels and modules for their energy needs. Solar panels are designed to absorb the sun's rays as a source of energy for generating electricity or heating.
"The Co-op and Solar States both have a historic commitment to providing Pennsylvania residents with sustainable energy solutions," said Co-op Executive Director Damali Rhett. "We are thrilled to have Solar States as a community partner and support the development of solar and job creation within our local community. "said Rhett.
The Energy Co-op is purchasing 250 RECs (Renewable Energy Credits) that will continue to support rooftop solar installation in Philadelphia and the surrounding community. RECs create additional revenue for solar panels creating additional incentives for those looking to install roof-top solar. The groups also plan to co-sponsor educational seminars and numerous community activities.
"The Energy Coop is a unique organization that truly understands & supports our mission at Solar States which is, in the words for Van Jones for the green wave to lift all boats.," said Micah Gold-Markel, founder of SolarStates.
Solar States, founded in 2008, with a dual mission to install solar and educate the next generation. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, the company's team collectively has over 35 years of experience in the solar industry.
Founded in 1979, the Energy Cooperative Association of Pennsylvania also known as the Energy Co-op, based in Philadelphia, PA, envisions a world in which empowered energy consumers create a sustainable future. Through member ownership, the company seeks to support local economies while providing quality services in the ever-growing cooperative movement. The company offers the following products: clean electricity, renewable natural gas, and standard heating oil. For more information go to http://www.theenergy.coop.
Contact
Enid Doggett
***@insprmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse