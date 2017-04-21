News By Tag
"Maybe We Need A New Religion", newly revised edition published
The book was originally conceived when the author read a report of a young ten-year-old boy, who, after being exposed to continuing newspaper and television reports about the fighting going on all over the Middle East, involving Christians, Muslims and Jews, remarked:
"Maybe we need a new religion."
The author writes:
"Religions proclaim similar messages - peace, brotherhood, happiness - yet down on the ground, down in the trenches, there is something wrong, religion only seems to add to the acidic brew of divisions among people.
"People today, especially young people, deeply sense the drift away from the old anchors of meaning in their lives. They are vaguely searching for something, but do not find it in our mainstream religions.
"More and more people are coming to realize that the religions we currently have, and have had for thousands of years, are no longer functioning to give us the answers we are looking for. "
The book is an in-depth look into the roots of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, and what our religions tell us about ourselves and our relationship to the world and universe around us. Who are we really? What are we doing here on this seemingly insignificant planet in the first place, in a universe whose vast reaches of space and time that are being revealed by science are almost beyond the scope of human imagination.
Even though billions of people still pay homage, in whatever degree of respect, to our mainstream religions, the myths that we have lived under for thousands of years are crumbling to dust, there is a vacuum that is being vaguely sensed and felt, especially by young people in our world today.
Science itself is revealing a universe around us that is astounding in its implications, one with new potentials and laws that are outdating any of our prior concepts - a world of electrons and quarks and bosons and strings, interconnected on all fronts, a world governed by laws that not only apply to the environment we see around us, but to our very lives themselves.
We are greater than we have ever imagined. We are one with this universe around us. This is the message of the book.
James Hilgendorf is a filmmaker, speaker, poet, and the author of nine non-fiction books that are opening the way to a new vision of ourselves, a new dream of America, a new religion for the world.
His website is at: http://www.jameshilgendorf.org
This year and next, he is traveling to towns and cities all across America, meeting and interviewing people and giving talks, under the banner of "Traveling to a New America."
