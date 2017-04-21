 
Dondi's new single "Imagine That" climbs the AC Charts

Dondi's new single "Imagine That" is currently at #121 and keeps rising
 
 
Dondi - "Imagine That"
Dondi - "Imagine That"
LOS ANGELES - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Philadelphia's award winning musician Dondi's latest album "Imagine That" continues to prove itself an R&B powerhouse after multiple tracks from the album have risen quickly towards the top after debuting on the AC charts. The latest single "Imagine That," the title track from the album it's featured on, is experiencing a meteoric journey to the top.

"Imagine That" is a musical aphrodisiac. Dondi uses his sensual vocals to charm and beguile listeners, positioning "Imagine That" to become a classic to be played on anniversaries and Valentine's Day. It's Dondi's classy style that sets his music apart, it speaks to lives full of romantic experience, and the emotions generated from them.

The single and the full album "Imagine That" are both available at imaginedondi.hearnow.com. For more information on future releases and upcoming performance schedules, go to alldondi.com.


About Dondi

Philadelphia native, and two-time "Global Music Award Winner" Dondi, released his new album "Imagine That" this past February. The album incorporates Dondi's signature style of R&B that takes a classic throwback sound, and makes it current, artfully capped off by his soulful vocals.

Dondi's long career in music started at the age of 8, when he sang for the boy's choir at The Philadelphia Musical Academy, and through his teens, with The Philadelphia All City Chorus. Currently, he is the frontman for Philadelphia's premier horn party band "JellyRoll," and a member of The Recording Academy.


Official Website: http://alldondi.com/

Album Link: https://imaginedondi.hearnow.com/

