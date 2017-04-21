News By Tag
Dondi's new single "Imagine That" climbs the AC Charts
Dondi's new single "Imagine That" is currently at #121 and keeps rising
"Imagine That" is a musical aphrodisiac. Dondi uses his sensual vocals to charm and beguile listeners, positioning "Imagine That" to become a classic to be played on anniversaries and Valentine's Day. It's Dondi's classy style that sets his music apart, it speaks to lives full of romantic experience, and the emotions generated from them.
The single and the full album "Imagine That" are both available at imaginedondi.hearnow.com. For more information on future releases and upcoming performance schedules, go to alldondi.com.
About Dondi
Philadelphia native, and two-time "Global Music Award Winner" Dondi, released his new album "Imagine That" this past February. The album incorporates Dondi's signature style of R&B that takes a classic throwback sound, and makes it current, artfully capped off by his soulful vocals.
Dondi's long career in music started at the age of 8, when he sang for the boy's choir at The Philadelphia Musical Academy, and through his teens, with The Philadelphia All City Chorus. Currently, he is the frontman for Philadelphia's premier horn party band "JellyRoll,"
Official Website: http://alldondi.com/
Album Link: https://imaginedondi.hearnow.com/
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
