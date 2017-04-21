 
DMDII's CTO, Brench Boden, to kick-off CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Workshop

Presentation will highlight the challenges and opportunities in implementing the Digital Thread across the DoD and industry organizations.
 
 
DMDII's Brench Boden
DMDII's Brench Boden
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces that Mr. Brench Boden, Chief Technology Officer for the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute (DMDII) and a Senior Engineer at the Air Force Research Laboratory, will make a keynote presentation at CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation: Challenges, Strategies & Best Practices for Business Success Workshop. The workshop will take place at the UI LABS Innovation Center, home to DMDII, in Chicago, Illinois, on June 6 and 7.

The Department of Defense (DoD) /Air Force vision of the Digital Thread is to enable a next generation, model-driven process for the innovative development, manufacturing, and sustainment of complex cyber-physical weapons systems. In his keynote address, "The Digital Thread Revolution: From Digital Artifacts to Model-Centric Engineering and Beyond," Mr. Boden will highlight the challenges and opportunities in implementing the Digital Thread across the DoD and industry organizations. The presentation will consider the role of new initiatives such as the Digital Twin. It will also highlight the activities and major programs underway by the DoD, industry, and organizations such as DMDII, to achieve both the long-term vision, as well as a nearer term roadmap for achieving real operational and business impact from "connecting the Digital Thread." Mr. Boden will make his presentation during the first day of the workshop.

CIMdata's Product & Manufacturing Innovation Driven by Digital Design & Simulation workshop, is the must-attend event for industrial organizations and product development solution providers interested in learning about model-driven engineering strategies and solutions that will enable on-going product and manufacturing innovation to create competitive advantage, minimize total lifecycle costs, and drive top-line revenue growth. It will provide attendees with independent experiences from industrial companies and a collaborative networking environment where ideas, trends, experiences, and critical relationships germinate and take root.

In this one and a half-day workshop the following topics will be explored:

The digital thread revolution

Establishing an industry-wide consensus for design data exchange

Computer-aided innovation tools

Model-based design

Model-based definition

Design and simulation challenges in advanced manufacturing

Solving big engineering challenges with collaborative innovation

System modeling, simulation, and interoperability – the view from an end-user

Simulation led innovation

Opportunities and challenges when implementing system modeling and simulation capabilities for MBSE

Collaboration standards for model-based engineering

Application use cases, technology challenges, and ROI justification for investing in digital twins

Organizational and people issues to consider when implementing MBSE

CIMdata's thought-leadership team of Don Tolle, Dr. Keith Meintjes, Dr. Ken Versprille, Dr. Suna Polat, and Frank Popielas, will be on hand to facilitate the workshop and associated discussions.

For more information visit http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/knowledge-council-wor...


About Brench Boden

Brench Boden is Chief Technology Officer for the Digital Manufacturing and Design Innovation Institute and leads the Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise technical area in the Air Force Manufacturing Technology Program. His responsibilities include strategic planning, technology road mapping, and program development across a diverse technical spectrum that includes information integration tools and standards, modeling and simulation, factory automation, design analysis tools, and supply chain management. He also serves as a special technical advisor to the Deputy Director of Engineering to drive digital thread and agile manufacturing practice across Air Force Materiel Command.

About CIMdata

CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has delivered world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies.

CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia- Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/CIMdataPLMNews, or contact CIMdata at: 3909 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108, USA; Tel: +1 734.668.9922; Fax: +1 734.668.1957; or at Oogststraat 20, 6004 CV Weert, The Netherlands; Tel: +31 (0) 495.533.666.

