Terri Murphy Wants To See You Succeed On Social Media
• You may not always have the time to be consistent on social media. So, it is worth scheduling your posts with a tool such as Hootsuite or Buffer.
• Don't be afraid to engage with your audience on social media. If they reach out to you, make sure you are following up, regardless of what the question is about.
• Cross-promotion can have a positive benefit for many people. Team up with a local business, and support the benefit that comes to both sides.
In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
