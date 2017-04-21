 
Industry News





Terri Murphy Wants To See You Succeed On Social Media

 
April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you need to find a way to get your sales numbers up in the coming months? You have worked hard, but the results simply haven't been coming as much as they should. Fortunately, it may be something as simple as a sales pitch tweak that turns your fortunes around for the better. Terri Murphy has a number of tips to help you take your sales numbers to a whole new level. Plus, she knows you have to brand yourself well on social media, including the following suggestions.

• You may not always have the time to be consistent on social media. So, it is worth scheduling your posts with a tool such as Hootsuite or Buffer.

• Don't be afraid to engage with your audience on social media. If they reach out to you, make sure you are following up, regardless of what the question is about.

• Cross-promotion can have a positive benefit for many people. Team up with a local business, and support the benefit that comes to both sides.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
Terri Murphy
