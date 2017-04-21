News By Tag
Product Packaging Leader, Combined Technologies, Offers Green Sustainable Product Packaging
In today's day and age, sustainable materials are vital not only to the overall success of a company, but also to the health of the planet. Combined Technologies, a food product packaging company announces its use of green sustainable packaging.
Per the SPC, sustainable packaging must be:
· Healthy and safe throughout its lifecycle for both communities and individuals.
· Affordable and able to perform as well as (if not better than) non-sustainable packaging.
· Made, shipped, and recycled using only renewable sources of energy, such as solar, water, or wind power.
· Made from renewable or recycled source materials.
· Made using clean technologies and practices designed to protect the Earth.
· Designed in such a way to minimize and optimize the use of materials and energy without compromising performance.
· Recovered and used in cradle-to-cradle cycles, which simply means the entire process is regenerative and eco-friendly.
Combined Technologies works hard to ensure its green packaging products and processes exceed these requirements, which gives its clients peace of mind and the knowledge that they are helping the environment with every product they make, ship, and sell.
Food product manufacturers interested in learning more about green sustainable product packaging from Combined Technologies, Inc. can contact (877) 968-4855, send an email to sales@ctipack.com, or fill out the short form on the company's website. For more information please visit: http://ctipack.com/
Contact
Jerry Thompson
***@ctipack.com
