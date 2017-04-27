 
East and Greenwell Insurance Agency earns top Allstate national, state and regional honors

Received "Agency Achievement Award" as one of Allstate's Corporation's top 54 agencies nationwide
 
 
Jeff and Kevin Web
Jeff and Kevin Web
 
ESTERO, Fla. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Jeff East and Kevin Greenwell of East and Greenwell Insurance just returned from St. Petersburg, Florida, where their two offices in Estero and Naples received several of Allstate's top national, state and regional honors.

It was once again honored to receive Allstate's "Agency Achievement Award" as one of Allstate's top 54 agencies nationwide, along with Allstate's Southwest Florida "Agency of the Year," each for the second consecutive year based on 2016 business results and top rankings for customer satisfaction and retention.

For the fourth consecutive year, East and Greenwell was also named an Allstate "Inner Circle Elite" agency for ranking in the top three percent of agencies nationwide in auto, property and commercial insurance and financial services.

"Now in our fifth year, we give our highly experienced team of professional, licensed agents full credit for these achievements," said Kevin Greenwell, Agency Principal. "It's a competitive industry. To continue to excel and grow the agency, we have to consistently provide the best customer experience and the personal touch our clients deserve. And they do that every day."

East and Greenwell Insurance Agency was formed by Jeff East and Kevin Greenwell in 2012 to offer personalized insurance services to residents of Estero, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and the islands. It offers a broad range of insurance coverages for property (homeowners, condo and renters), auto, flood, boat, umbrella, and life. Offices are located next to Miromar Outlets at 20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd., Suite 308, in Estero, FL 33928 and across from Mercato at 841 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, in Naples, FL 34108. For more information, call 239.672.4304 or visit www.EastandGreenwell.com.

About Allstate Corporation

The Allstate Corporation is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through its Allstate (http://www.allstate.com/), Encompass (http://www.encompassinsurance.com/), Esurance (http://www.esurance.com/) and Answer Financial (http://www.answerfinancial.com/) brand names and Allstate Financial (http://www.allstate.com/financial) business segment. Allstate is widely known through the slogan "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®." The Allstate brand's network of small businesses offers auto, home, life and retirement products and services in the United States and Canada.

East and Greenwell Insurance Agency
jeffeast@allstate.com
Source:East and Greenwell Insurance Agency
Page Updated Last on: Apr 27, 2017
