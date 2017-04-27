News By Tag
East and Greenwell Insurance Agency earns top Allstate national, state and regional honors
Received "Agency Achievement Award" as one of Allstate's Corporation's top 54 agencies nationwide
It was once again honored to receive Allstate's "Agency Achievement Award" as one of Allstate's top 54 agencies nationwide, along with Allstate's Southwest Florida "Agency of the Year," each for the second consecutive year based on 2016 business results and top rankings for customer satisfaction and retention.
For the fourth consecutive year, East and Greenwell was also named an Allstate "Inner Circle Elite" agency for ranking in the top three percent of agencies nationwide in auto, property and commercial insurance and financial services.
"Now in our fifth year, we give our highly experienced team of professional, licensed agents full credit for these achievements,"
East and Greenwell Insurance Agency was formed by Jeff East and Kevin Greenwell in 2012 to offer personalized insurance services to residents of Estero, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Naples, and the islands. It offers a broad range of insurance coverages for property (homeowners, condo and renters), auto, flood, boat, umbrella, and life. Offices are located next to Miromar Outlets at 20321 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd., Suite 308, in Estero, FL 33928 and across from Mercato at 841 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, in Naples, FL 34108. For more information, call 239.672.4304 or visit www.EastandGreenwell.com.
The Allstate Corporation is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through its Allstate
