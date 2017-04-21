News By Tag
Chicago Northshore's Leading Plumbing Company, Ravinia, Offers Plumbing Inspection Coupon
To celebrate the arrival of spring and assist in routine household maintenance, Ravinia Plumbing is offering a plumbing inspection coupon to homeowners in Chicago's Northshore area for a limited time only.
When it comes to plumbing, many homeowners aren't aware of existing issues until a significant leak or clog occurs. This can create a serious hassle and cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to repair. Plumbing inspections can catch potential issues that may lead to leaks and clogs in the future. Normally, Ravinia Plumbing charges $289 for a thorough visual inspection of all the plumbed-in products and appliances in your home, but with the limited-time coupon, homeowners can save a whopping $200 and schedule the service for only $89.
The visual inspection allows plumbers to look for indications of leaks, cracks, failures, and other problems that may create headaches for homeowners. It's important to keep in mind that a plumbing inspection does not include the cost of any repairs, which are billed separately at the company's normal service rates. If an issue is found, the homeowner is presented with all the information and the estimated repair cost up front, which allows him or her to make an informed choice about repairs and replacements, when needed.
If you are interested in taking advantage of this limited-time discount on a plumbing inspection, contact Ravinia Plumbing today at (847) 579-5565 to schedule your appointment. For more information please visit: http://raviniaplumbing.com
Contact
Ravinia Plumbing
847-558-6329
***@raviniaplumbing.com
