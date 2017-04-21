News By Tag
Manassas Foot and Ankle Center Offers Tenex Health TX™
"I am extremely pleased with the results I am seeing in my heel pain patients who have been treated with Tenex Health TX," says Dr. Hafner. "They have reported experiencing a nearly painless treatment, a quick recovery, and lasting pain relief."
During a Tenex Health TX treatment, a local anesthetic is used to numb the area. This leaves patients awake and alert throughout the entire procedure. The podiatrists then use sophisticated ultrasound imaging to identify the location of the damaged soft tissue. Once located, a TX MicroTip™ is inserted into the area. The instrument then delivers ultrasonic energy which cuts, breaks down and removes damaged tissue without disturbing the surrounding healthy ligament or tendon tissue, allow the tissue to heal and providing pain relief.
"In the past, there were few good minimally invasive solutions for ligament and tendon-related injuries, such as plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendinitis that did not respond to traditional conservative treatments,"
Currently, over 10 million people in the United States suffer from severe pain due to damaged ligament and tendon tissue, which limits their range of motion and keeps them from living an active life.
Unlike conventional treatment methods, such as an open surgical procedure, TENEX Health TX replicates the goal removing the damaged tissue, but in a minimally invasive way. This removes the common risks associated with invasive procedures, such as damaging surrounding healthy tissue and a lengthy recovery time. The procedure typically takes 20 minutes or less, requires only a small adhesive bandage to close the micro-incision and offers quick recovery time for patients, usually within 6 weeks or less. It also treats both the symptom of pain and its cause, unlike the treatment options such as rest, pain medication, cortisone injections, or physical therapy which only address the immediate pain.
"I am excited about being able to provide the most technologically advanced treatment option for resistant heel pain due to plantar fasciitis here in Manassas, that will truly benefit my patients," says Dr. Gordon. "It is profoundly rewarding to see them really enjoying their lives—without pain. Tenex Health TX has made a world of difference, especially for my patients with resistant heel pain."
To learn more about the use of Tenex Health TX in procedures medically known as Percutaneous Tenotomy and Percutaneous Fasciotomy, contact Dr. Gordon, Dr. Hafner or Dr. Han at the Manassas Foot and Ankle Center. Call us at (703) 368-7166 or visit our website: http://www.footandanklecentersva.com
Manassas Foot and Ankle Center
***@restonpodiatry.net
