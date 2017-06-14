 
Industry News





Technology Leaders Visit Cambridge for a Keynote Address – 14 June

A one-off event is organised at Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge when two of the world's most respected technology leaders will be delivering a keynote address on The Evolution of the Digital Age.
 
 
CAMBRIDGE, England - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Dean Nelson, head of major technology company, Uber Compute alongside the managing director of Equinix, Russell Poole, will provide insightful and expert views as they explore the changing face of technology and how we all constantly rely on it - even if we don't realise it.

From sending text messages and browsing the Internet, to getting money out of an ATM machine, any wireless device and even the control of traffic lights, security and air traffic control. Not forgetting the future emerging trends with Uber's driverless cars, smart buildings and smart cities. All technologies now rely on data centres; "The Cloud" means data centres.

Both Dean and Russell will highlight just how important the data centre sector is and whilst it is widely referred to as the fourth utility, many people simply don't know about it.

Dean is the Head of Uber Compute. Uber is evolving the way the world moves by seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through the Uber apps. Today, they operate in over 400+ cities. Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.

Russell is the Managing Director of Equinix, a company that connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners through data centres in 41 markets across 5 continents.

The keynote address is free to attend and bought to you by the creators of the world's first and only masters degree in data centre leadership and management and the global leader of data centre education, CNet Training with Anglia Ruskin University.

Details of the Event:

Date: 14 June 2017

Time: 10:15 – 12:00

Where: Lord Ashcroft International Business School, Anglia Ruskin University, East Road, Cambridge CB1 1PT

Cost: Free to Attend

Register here - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-evolution-of-business-...

For more information on CNet Training's programs, please go to www.cnet-training.com or call 01284 767100.

Click to Share