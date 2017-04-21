 
Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Chris Schambacher Releases Major Radio Record "My World" Ft. Spee

 
 
csmyworld
csmyworld
 
LOS ANGELES - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Already having kickstarted his international tour diary for 2017, Chris Schambacher has been at the top of the Beatport and Traxxsource Download Charts for months.  All of his instrumental club records have hit the Beatport Top 100 and Top Release Charts and he currently has the Number 1 Most Downloaded on Traxsource Electro House Charts.

With over 40,000 Spotify monthly listeners, in no time Chris has built a rabid and ever-growing fanbase with his records, and rightly so, as the quality just stacks with each release.

Chris Schambacher's first ever pop record is featuring the incredible vocals of Spee (from international touring band Neverest), and lyrically the theme of unity and loyalty echoes with the uplifting melodies cascading throughout.  That electric guitar cuts right through the mix and expect Chris to be performing this record all summer, raising money for Stand Up 2 Cancer.  The A Side radio mix is just exactly that - soaring pianos and jaw dropping vocals - this single is already vying to be the most downloaded indie record in terrestrial radio stations across Canada in the first week of the DMDS promo.  On the B Side is the more festival laden 4/4 anthemic house vibe - big piano stabs really bring us back to a UK summer house feel.  On the C side is a fantastic custom intro mix that Chris made reflective of how he starts his Night Nation Run tours.  Lastly, the D Side is from multiplatinum record selling composer and musician Glenn Morrison.  With a chunky progressive house style remix, 'My World' has a wonderful interpretation on what is already a great song.

A true testament to his character - Chris is making a bold statement this year - giving back and contributing to a wonderful cause, and releasing music that inspires those who listen to it.

Chris Schambacher is the face of modern day dance music in America.  With regular live shows with Night Nation Run that raise money for the Stand Up 4 Cancer charity, and with an eye popping 5000-30,000 person attendance for his sets, Chris Schambacher is a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor, and this 2017 year will see an aggressive release schedule that showcases his sound and headspace - big festival club records and melodic tinged vocals with the support of the world's finest tastemakers and DJs is the sound of Last Arrival Records.

Chris Schambacher Ft. Spee "My World" is out now on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play & all major music stores and streaming services.

For more information please visit http://www.cschambacher.com or http://www.lastarrivalrecords.com

Last Arrival Records
***@lastarrivalrecords.com
