Good e-Learning Release New Course 'New Companies Act 2016 Malaysia'
Increasing their portfolio of accredited Business & IT e-Learning courses with an innovative and cost effective learning solution for those looking to study the latest Malaysian Legislation 'New Companies Act 2016'.
The New Companies Act came into force in Malaysia on the 31st of January 2017.
The purpose of this online course is for students to explore and understand the new legal requirements surrounding Directors, Secretaries, Auditors, Shares, Capital and financial reporting.
The New Companies Act 2016 course has been created in conjunction with leading experts in Malaysian law to provide students with everything they need to have a good understanding of the new legislation.
By taking this course, students will gain a detailed understanding of the new developments in the conduct of meetings and will be provided with an insight into new corporate rescue mechanisms, administrative matters and compliance requirements.
As with all Good e-Learning's courses, 'New Companies Act 2016' offers in-depth visual learning, audio and video narratives, quizzes and practice exams to provide the best learning experience possible.
This course comes with 3 months' access, certificate of completion and 24 hour, 7 day a week tutor support.
Good e-Learning courses run entirely over the web, giving students the flexibility to study when it suits them – at home, at work or on the move.
www.goodelearning.com
About The New Companies Act 2016
The Companies Act was first implemented in 1965 and served as regulation and law for Malaysian business for 51 years.
In 2003, as businesses moved into a new era, a reform imitative lead by SSM was performed. This reform created a comprehensive review of the 1965 Act over a four-year period. The Reform Initiative was extensive, touching many sections and components of the Act. It sought to repeal the Companies Act 1965, which contained rules and regulations that needed revision and fresh updates.
The efforts centre on modernizing, to enable Malaysia to attract greater foreign direct investment into the country, thus allowing for greater ease of doing business and improved corporate governance initiatives.
