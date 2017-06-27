News By Tag
Three World-Renowned Photographers Join Arctic and Antarctic Cruise Specialist Poseidon Expeditions
Filip Kulisev, James Balog, and David McKay will host seminars and workshops for passengers on upcoming Polar cruises.
The celebrity photographers are Filip Kulisev (http://www.amazing-
Filip Kulisev, whose Amazing Planet (http://www.amazing-
Nikolay Saveliev, President of Poseidon Expeditions (https://poseidonexpeditions.com/
Kulisev's work and publications are part of the collections of eminent personalities around the world, including Pope Francis, His Royal Highness Prince Charles, His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Slovak President Andrej Kiska, and many others. He will join the following departures:
· -22 May - 06 June 2017 South and West Greenland and Disko Bay
· -14 June - 27 June 2017 North Pole
· -28 June - 08 July 2017 West Spitsbergen & Ice Cap
· -14 Aug -29 Aug 2017 Franz Josef Land
· - 03 Jan - 23 Jan 2018 Falklands, South Georgia & Antarctica
Renowned National Geographic photographer James Balog will join a July 8-20, 2018 North Pole voyage aboard the nuclear-powered icebreaker, I/B 50 Years of Victory (https://poseidonexpeditions.com/
National Geographic magazine showcased Balog's ice work in 2007, 2010, and 2013, and the project is featured in the 2009 NOVA documentary Extreme Ice as well as the 75-minute film Chasing Ice, which premiered in January 2012. Balog's book Ice: Portraits of the World's Vanishing Glaciers summarizes the work of the Extreme Ice Survey through 2012. Chasing Ice won an Emmy Award in 2014 and was short-listed for an Oscar. It has been screened at the White House, in the U.S. Congress, in the U.K. House of Commons, and at the United Nations. It has been the subject of features on the NBC Nightly News, ABC Nightline, The Late Show with David Letterman, PBS's Moyers & Company, and Real Time with Bill Maher.
In January 2016, Balog began production on another feature-length documentary film, Life Tectonic (working title), exploring the environmental effects of the Anthropocene. The film is scheduled to debut in early 2018.
David McKay, author of the award-winning book, Yuba Seasons: Images of the Wild & Scenic South Yuba River, along with several of his professional colleagues will lead a photography expedition on a June 27-July 5, 2018 West Spitsbergen and Polar Ice Edge trip aboard the 114-passenger M/V Sea Spirit (https://poseidonexpeditions.com/
McKay says, "I am a photographer of the environment. Whether it is a cityscape or landscape, I immerse myself in my surroundings and capture them in creative ways through my lens. You can't force creativity. You have to allow it, by being a part of where you are, not as a detached observer. I become something different when I pick up a camera and look through that magical window."
Poseidon Explorations' complete 2017-2018-2019 Arctic and Antarctic schedules, rates and special offers can be found at https://poseidonexpeditions.com/
For inquires and reservations in North America, or to request a catalog, individuals and agents can contact the company's Providence, RI, sales and reservation office at SalesUSA@poseidonexpeditions.com or by telephone at 347-801-2610.
In Germany, Austria and Switzerland, contact Poseidon's Hamburg office – Anfrage@poseidonexpeditions.com or telephone +49-40-7566-
About Poseidon Expeditions
With offices in the US, UK, Germany, Russia and China, Poseidon Expeditions is a leading provider of polar expeditions in the cruise industry. In addition to the M/V Sea Spirit, the company provides guests with the unique opportunity to travel to the geographic North Pole aboard the I/B 50 Years of Victory, the largest and most modern nuclear-powered icebreaker in the world. Fourteen-day, top-of-the-world programs are scheduled for both the 2017 and 2018 summer seasons. The company is committed to safe and environmentally responsible polar travel. It is a member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) and the Association of Arctic Expedition Cruise Operators (AECO).
