Lake Lawn Resort's head chef serves the community beyond the kitchen

David Ross shares 30+-year foodservice experience with area high school students

-- During the workweek, Lake Lawn Resort's Director of Culinary Operations, David Ross, is leading a team of professionals as they prepare appetizing menu offerings for guests and local residents to indulge in while visiting one of the resort's three on-site restaurants. Ross is also responsible for developing special event food concepts, managing the cooking staff and ensuring food safety at Lake Lawn Resort.As a longstanding mentor for our community's youth, Ross' passion for cooking goes far beyond the kitchen. He shares his 30+-year industry experience, knowledge and expertise with students enrolled in the Lake Geneva Badger High School's ProStart® culinary program—a nationwide, two-year curriculum program designed to introduce high school students to the skills needed for a career in the restaurant and foodservice industry."I love sharing my knowledge and skills with our budding chefs of tomorrow," said Ross. "There is nothing more rewarding than feeding a child's passion and encouraging them to follow their dreams—especially if it leads them to pursuing a career in culinary arts."Most recently, Ross traveled with the Badger High School students, along with their coach Angela Yager, to the Midwest Foodservice Expo in Milwaukee to compete in the ProStart® Invitational. The culinary team went head-to-head with 24 other high schools in the culinary competition and eight others in the management competition. With the helpful guidance, wisdom and encouragement from Ross and Yager, the students finished first for their specially prepared three-course meal that was judged by industry professionals and college educators and finished second for their mock business proposal for a new restaurant. The team will go on to compete at the 16annual National ProStart® Invitational in North Charleston, South Carolina this weekend, April 28-30."Lake Lawn Resort is proud to have Chef David Ross as the major force behind our culinary team," said Dave Sekeres, General Manager of Lake Lawn Resort. "Our company mission statement speaks to involvement in community stewardship, and our Executive Chef has made a lasting impact with his volunteerism for decades."As a distinguished leader in the foodservice industry, Ross has earned many reputable awards throughout his career, including: Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation Chef of the Year, 2015; Wisconsin Restaurant Association Mentor of the Year, 2008; Geneva Lakes Chapter ACF Chef of the Year, 1999 and 2008; and Hostmark Hospitality Group Chef of the Year, 1999.# # #The locally owned Lake Lawn Resort is a full-service leisure getaway, family retreat and convention facility on 250 wooded acres in Wisconsin's Geneva Lakes region. Lake Lawn Resort has been operating for more than 130 years and is the only property of its kind, just 90 minutes from Chicago and within 60 minutes of Milwaukee, Madison and Rockford. Lake Lawn Resort prides itself on having the preeminent selection of luxury guest rooms and suites, 271 in total. Rooms are complemented by 22 meeting venues overlooking Delavan Lake and amenities ranging from a lakeside 18-hole golf course and the full-service Calladora Spa to a tennis court, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 165-slip marina, kid's activity center, miniature golf, and watersport rentals like paddle boards and kayaks, as well as jet skis, pontoons and speed boats. For more information, visit LakeLawnResort.com or call 800.338.5253.