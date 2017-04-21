News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Open Water Festival returns to Lee County April 29-30
The 2017 Open Water Festival will include events on both days, using Miromar Lakes' 700-acre freshwater lake. The USA Swimming Open Water Relays, Open Water Clinic, Crippen Sunset Mile and Youth Buddy Swim will be held the first day. Sunday's events include the Florida Swimming Open Water Championships, Local Swim Club All-Star Challenge and Open Water Festival Race.
The 2017 Open Water Festival at Miromar Lakes will bring competitive swimmers from across the nation to Lee County. Last year's event generated about $420,000 in direct economic impact for Lee County, including roughly 1,000 hotel room nights and 1,000 sports visitors.
Miromar Lakes was first identified by USA Swimming in 2007 to host the Championship Trials due to its ideal climate and lake conditions that parallel the open water competition settings in Seville and Beijing. USA Swimming officials have called Miromar Lakes "the best" location and amenities they have seen in their travels to races around the world. Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club has received more than 170 local, regional and national awards including the Gold Award for the #1 Community in the United States from the National Association of Home Builders, the only Florida community in history to win this top honor. The Miromar Lakes Beach Clubhouse also received the Gold Award from the NAHB for the Best Clubhouse in the United States. No other community has ever won both awards.
The 2017 Open Water Festival is open for spectators. For more information on the festival, visit www.OpenWaterFestival.org. For more information on USA Swimming, visit www.USASwimming.org.
About Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club
Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club offers a 700-acre freshwater lake for swimming, boating, waterskiing, fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding and sailing, three miles of private white sand beach, a European-style wellness spa with full-service salon, state-of-the-
About Lee County Sports Development
Lee County Sports Development was created in 2003 to meet the growing demand for sports development in Lee County, and is recognized by the Florida Sports Foundation as one of the state's 25 Regional Sports Commissions. The Lee County Sports Development office leads the recruitment and implementation of amateur and professional sports events and activities in Lee County, with the goal of providing economic impact to Lee County. Through local partnerships with Lee County Parks & Recreation and others, the Lee County Sports Development office provides services designed to address the needs of local, national and international sports entities including housing, access to venues, event management, transportation assistance, event promotion, marketing and local sponsorship opportunities. For more information, call 239-533-5273 or visit www.leegov.com/
Priority Marketing (https://www.prioritymarketing.com/
Media Contact
Betsy Clayton, APR, CPRC, Lee County Government
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
mediarelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse