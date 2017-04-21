Tech-Startup Attorney, Brent Levison To Speak At Upcoming Miami Marlins Game

End

-- Miami attorney, Brent Levison has been asked to lead a roundtable at the upcoming Miami Marlins game against the Tampa Bay Rays, on May 1, 2017.Joining Levison is Cardozo School of Law, Dean Melanie Leslie '91 and Marlins President David Samson '93.Mr. Levison currently is the Attorney, and Director of E-commerce and Administration Officer for a Miami tech start-up. At the round table, he will be discussing Basic Consumer Protection Principles, TCPA Compliance & Developments.Brent Levison graduated from Cardozo School of Law in 1997. An Ohio native, Levison has been a practicing attorney for 20 years.Tickets to the game are very limited as it is one ticket per alumnus. These tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are welcomed, but requests will only be fulfilled if there is availability.--About Brent LevisonBrent A. Levison is an owner, operator, investor and executive in the e-commerce, mobile, content media and direct marketing industries with over 20 years of legal experience. Brent has served as Equity One, Inc.'s deputy general counsel and Office Depot, Inc.'s assistant general counsel and corporate secretary. Previously Brent has also served as a Chief Counsel of American Eagle Outfitters. Mr. Levison received a B.A. from Yeshiva University and a Juris Doctorate from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Levison is admitted to practice law in the States of Florida, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.