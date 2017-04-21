 
News By Tag
* Tech
* Technology
* Owner
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Tech-Startup Attorney, Brent Levison To Speak At Upcoming Miami Marlins Game

 
MIAMI - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Miami attorney, Brent Levison has been asked to lead a roundtable at the upcoming Miami Marlins game against the Tampa Bay Rays, on May 1, 2017.

Joining Levison is Cardozo School of Law, Dean Melanie Leslie '91 and Marlins President David Samson '93.

Mr. Levison currently is the Attorney, and Director of E-commerce and Administration Officer for a Miami tech start-up. At the round table, he will be discussing Basic Consumer Protection Principles, TCPA Compliance & Developments.

Brent Levison graduated from Cardozo School of Law in 1997. An Ohio native, Levison has been a practicing attorney for 20 years.

Tickets to the game are very limited as it is one ticket per alumnus. These tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are welcomed, but requests will only be fulfilled if there is availability.

--

About Brent Levison

Brent A. Levison is an owner, operator, investor and executive in the e-commerce, mobile, content media and direct marketing industries with over 20 years of legal experience. Brent has served as Equity One, Inc.'s deputy general counsel and Office Depot, Inc.'s assistant general counsel and corporate secretary. Previously Brent has also served as a Chief Counsel of American Eagle Outfitters.  Mr. Levison received a B.A. from Yeshiva University and a Juris Doctorate from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law. Levison  is admitted to practice law in the States of Florida, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Tech, Technology, Owner
Industry:Internet
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share