King Kullen Grocery Supports American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded in 1924, the organization funds innovative research, fights for stronger public health policies, and provides critical tools and information to save and improve lives.
Headquartered in Bethpage, NY, King Kullen is recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as American's first supermarket. Founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen, King Kullen operates 32 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
