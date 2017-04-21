King Kullen Grocery Supports American Heart Association

King Kullen Check Presentation to American Heart Association

Media Contact

Lloyd Singer

lsinger@epoch5.com Lloyd Singer

End

-- King Kullen Grocery Company, Inc. recently presented the American Heart Association (AHA) with a check for $3,500 in support of the organization's "Go Red for Women" initiative. A portion of the donation was raised through the generosity of King Kullen customers during an in-store scanned coupon program. "Go Red for Women" is a local and national movement that uses education, prevention and advocacy to make women aware of their risk for heart disease. Pictured: King Kullen Co-President Brian C. Cullen (left) and King Kullen Co-President J. Donald Kennedy present the check to American Heart Association Regional Director Barbara Poliwoda.The American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. Founded in 1924, the organization funds innovative research, fights for stronger public health policies, and provides critical tools and information to save and improve lives.Headquartered in Bethpage, NY, King Kullen is recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as American's first supermarket. Founded in 1930 by Michael J. Cullen, King Kullen operates 32 supermarkets and five Wild by Nature stores in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.