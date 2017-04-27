News By Tag
ThynkWare Innovation Uses Brainwaves to Type Words and Previews Web EEG API
Company talks about plans for Envision, a sleek set of EEG smart glasses that reads your thoughts and provides a cool heads-up display and new invitations to investors
The video on the neurotech company's website shows Duane Cash, the President and CEO of ThynkWare Innovation, sporting a brainwave-reading headset and a smartphone. In the video, Mr. Cash then opens the app, dubbed "ThynkWare Typist" and starts thinking of letters to type into the keyboard on the screen. The app receives the brainwave signals from the EEG headset and then converts them into typed letters on the keyboard shown on the screen. During the video, the app typed sentences like "I am hungry" and "I am typing with my mind" on the smartphone screen.
The company is also working on other projects which focus on using thoughts to control other devices such as cars, robots, drones, TVs, smartphones, computers, homes, and lights. The company, according to its website, is also planning to develop a stylish-looking set of EEG smart glasses, dubbed "Envision", which provides and unique heads-up display for users as they use the system to translate their thoughts into speech and actions to communication and control remote devices.
ThynkWare Innovation also provided a new preview of an EEG API on their website that takes input in any format and outputs the words into speech through the browser. The API, which appears to be linked to the ThynkWare Speech project, hints at the possibility that ThynkWare Innovation may provide future hobbyist and brainwave hackers with a tool that can be used for their own brainwave projects.
The company also made updates to their capital-raising goals and provided new invitations to investors who are interested in funding ThynkWare Innovation's brainwave initiatives. The company is seeking $1 million to $10 million in funding to build up a team of top engineers to further develop the ThynkWare Innovation projects.
One of the firm's innovation products, ThynkWare Speech is currently in its initial stage of development. The innovation aims to help individuals with enduring speech challenges caused by autism, strokes, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and all other sickness that impact on communication.
Aside from ThynkSpeech, the firm has lined up a variety of products for development:
ThynkWare Innovation, Inc. offices are in McKinney, Texas which is very near the hub of a growing technology and financial movement around Plano and Frisco, Texas.
Links:
ThynkWare Innovation, Inc. website: https://www.thynkware.com
"ThynkWare Typist" video on the YouTube: https://youtu.be/
About ThynkWare
ThynkWare Innovation, Inc. provides a thought-to-control layer for your everyday devices. Built upon a Patent Pending technology for a mind-controlled virtual assistant on a smartphone device, we have created a new BCI (brain-computer interface) that changes the way we will do computing.
ThynkWare Innovation provides the interface layer between your brain and your devices. With ThynkWare, anyone can use their thoughts to control their smartphones, tablets, home, office, TV, robots, clothing and even plants. ThynkWare creates a new way of computing by allowing everyone to "thynk" to interact with devices, social networks, and other people. The ThynkWare interface is the next step in computing following the invention of the mouse and personal computer.
Media Contact
Duane Cash
505-702-9901
***@thynkware.com
Page Updated Last on: Apr 27, 2017