The Entrepreneur Authority announces the opening of new branch in Minneapolis

-- The Entrepreneur Authority (TEA) and Veteran Franchise Centers (VFC) are proud to announce the opening of a new branch of their offices in the Twin Cities.With the addition of Charlie Bever, a new franchise advisor for TEA and VFC, the company is excited to see expansion throughout Minnesota and the Dakotas. Bever has a combined 30 years of experience in sales, franchising, small business ownership, residential real estate, and other entrepreneurial ventures. After leaving Corporate America, he knew he had a calling to business brokering and franchise consulting. Bever says, "I had an instant connection with their business philosophies and am humbled and honored to be representing TEA and VCF as a franchise consultant."David Omholt, TEA/VFC Founder and Managing Consultant adds, "Charlie brings instant credibility and value-add to our group. His lineage in franchising is something that will give him quick traction in the market and provide the upper Midwest with a new go-to professional."Bever says that he is hoping that his practice will bring together good people and high quality "A Player" franchisees to expand and improve the business landscape in Minnesota and the Dakotas. He is a big believer in the franchising model and is excited to help others through his franchising experience achieve their dreams of business ownership."Nothing thrills or excites me more than helping someone achieve their dream of business ownership. Franchising provides a sound platform for first-time and also experienced business owners. I give 100% of myself to each client I work with and also make the process of choosing a new business opportunity fun and enjoyable! When someone chooses self-employment they may do a lot of online searching. Quickly, their search will bring them to TEA and VCF and candidates could not be in better hands. Award winning experience, superior training, quality inventory, and the steadfast commitment to matching candidates to the correct opportunity sets TEA and VCF apart from the rest."For more information about TEA/VFC, you can go online and follow the two links below.Founded in 2002, The Entrepreneur Authority is a national network of franchise advisors that provide business "Talent Scouting" services to clients aspiring to own their own business or become investors in viable, proven and profitable concepts.Founded in 2010, Veteran Franchise Centers is a service for veterans looking to learn more about the franchise buying process and options in the market.