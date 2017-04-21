News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Russell Finex Vibratory Sieve Increases Productivity at Pharmaceutical Manufacturer
A contained screening solution was required to enable the customer to manufacture potent compounds to CGMP standards. PSL combined its own high containment isolator with the Russell Compact Sieve, providing a unique, safe, usable solution to safely sieve hazardous material, capable of processing compounds with an occupational exposure limit of less than 1.0μg/m3.
PSL's isolator has a half-body suit which allows unrestricted access to the interior of the chamber, whilst ensuring the operator remains safely clear of direct contact with the product. Due to its compact design, the Russell Compact Sieve® was the smart choice for installation inside the isolator. This pharmaceutical screener (http://www.russellfinex.com/
Contact Russell Finex to learn more, and discover how Russell Finex's customized separation solutions can meet your exact requirements.
Contact
www.russellfinex.com
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse