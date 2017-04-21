 
News By Tag
* Pharmaceutical Sieve
* Industrial Screener
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pineville
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Russell Finex Vibratory Sieve Increases Productivity at Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pharmaceutical Sieve
Industrial Screener

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Pineville - North Carolina - US

PINEVILLE, N.C. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Powder Systems Limited (PSL) holds a wealth of experience in engineering containment processes, and  supplying customized process equipment to worldwide pharmaceutical, chemical, and laboratory industries. When a leading pharmaceutical producer sought a customized pharmaceutical screener, PSL combined expertise with Russell Finex, global leaders in separation technology, to provide a customized solution.

A contained screening solution was required to enable the customer to manufacture potent compounds to CGMP standards. PSL combined its own high containment isolator with the Russell Compact Sieve, providing a unique, safe, usable solution to safely sieve hazardous material, capable of processing compounds with an occupational exposure limit of less than 1.0μg/m3.

PSL's isolator has a half-body suit which allows unrestricted access to the interior of the chamber, whilst ensuring the operator remains safely clear of direct contact with the product. Due to its compact design, the Russell Compact Sieve® was the smart choice for installation inside the isolator. This pharmaceutical screener (http://www.russellfinex.com/en/case-studies/screening-pha...) provides accurate, high capacity screening at less than half the size of traditional industrial sieves, accurately removing all contamination. A customized version was manufactured on this occasion, with the sieve motor needing to be outside of the isolator, for explosion risk purposes. This was therefore placed in a control cabinet with a plate separating the motor from the sieve.

Contact Russell Finex to learn more, and discover how Russell Finex's customized separation solutions can meet your exact requirements.

Contact
www.russellfinex.com
***@russellfinex.com
End
Source:
Email:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Finex PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share