DGital Media Names Jay Green Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy and Analytics
Green to lead analytics and audience development for the leading creator of premium on-demand audio entertainment
"The addition of Jay Green, one of the thought leaders in the podcast industry, is a further reflection of our commitment to leadership in on-demand audio," said Spencer Brown, CEO DGital Media. "Jay's expertise is key for us as we work with our partners to develop and build their audiences."
"There is no company in the audio space creating more wide ranging content than the folks at DGital Media. I am very excited to join in and help expose their unmatched content to a wide range of brands, partnerships, and audiences" Green added.
An industry insider with over 15 years of senior brand building, marketing, audience development, and sales experience, Green is known for working with major brands on high-level audio integrations designed to maximize revenue and provide increased ROI for advertisers. His extensive background spans sales, campaign management, sales planning, research, audience analysis, and market research for new digital audio product launches.
A digital audio advertising expert, Green was an early evangelist of podcasting's power to connect brands with engaged audiences.
Green serves on the Interactive Advertising Bureau's (IAB) Audio Committee and is often called upon to speak about digital audio advertising at industry conferences, including RAIN Summit West, Podcast Movement, the IAB Podcast Upfront, and the IAB Los Angeles Agency Day.
